If there is a phenomenon that usually costs more than the bill to explain to all those people at the same that is Vocaloid. The existence of a series of virtual singers, who in reality are simply a voice bank, that different composers from all over the world use to sing their songs is something that is hard to believe, especially when you discover that concerts and fans fill giant stadiums. The most emblematic figure of all this is undoubtedly Hatsune Miku, that «anime girl with blue pigtails» that surely everyone has ever seen on the internet. Last year it was announced that the music game saga starring Miku and all his friends would return to Nintendo Switch in 2020 with Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix, but without giving an exact date. Finally, just over two months later from her departure in Japan, we have the debut date of the diva in the West.

100+ songs starting March 15 with Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix

As its name indicates, Mega Mix is ​​the definitive compilation that serves as a celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Project Diva franchise. To celebrate such a great event, more than 100 songs have been collected (90 from previous installments and 11 new ones), it has been given a facelift using a new graphic engine that bets on a more anime and less realistic aesthetic like the ones that the latest Playstation 4 titles, among many other series of things like the inclusion of a simplified motion control mode and over three hundred clothing modules / sets. What do you mean you still need more outfits? Well don’t worry because you can design the clothes yourself to your liking.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix coming to Nintendo Switch next May 15 in digital format for € 39.99 or for € 59.99 if we buy it with your season pass It includes the six pack of songs that will be sold separately for € 6.99. Each of these packs include six songs and their respective costumes. In addition, a pack is planned for June 12 with four free songs, which can be accessed earlier if you reserve the game.

Until Miku debuted on the western Nintendo Switch, you can go to the eShop and download the free demo of Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix that includes the songs «Arifureta Sekai Seifuku» and «Romeo and Cinderella«, to play both with the scheme traditional control of the series, as with Mix Mode, the new motion control system.

