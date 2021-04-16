Project brief interview with Kalamint.io

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Disclaimer: The Capital has received a payment in exchange for writing this article.

Hi guys! Happy to connect today and learn more about the Kalamint project! Can you tell us more about the founding of Kalamint and what problem you were addressing?

Sure! Thank you for having us here. Kalamint actually started as a dream of co-founders Sandeep Sangli and Harsha Bakku, with the idea that an art platform should be created to inspire the art of the people and be ruled by the people. The name “Kalamint” is derived from the Indian artist, kalakar, and the process of storing art pieces on the Blockchain in a process called “minting.”

Previously, the team had experience working with entities on the Tezos platform before starting Kalamint. We were surprised by the rapid pace of protocol updates and the strength of the community. At the same time, we were seeing gas rates skyrocket on Ethereum and we began to notice conversations about energy consumption and the environmentally damaging aspects of certain blockchains. Between having new artists who couldn’t even afford to mint, a secondary market that wasn’t profitable, and a real concern for the future of the ecosystem, it was a no-brainer for us to build an NFT market on Tezos. It was a solution that provided solutions to gas, a secondary market and the environment all rolled into one. So we took the next step and started prototyping in Q4 2020, but we wanted to make sure we heard feedback from our initial community… they told us we weren’t ready. We listened and delayed our initial release and decided we weren’t going to put up a platform just to cash a check, we were going to “get it right the first time.” A month later, we released the Beta version of Kalamint on March 23, 2021.

Could you give us a summary of the most important things about Kalamint?

Kalamint focuses on several things but with a clear focus on our mission.

Connect artists and collectors around the world safely and with energy efficiency. The authenticity of the artists works to ensure that the actual owner is rewarded by removing scammers from the equation.

With a verification process prior to allowing users to coin with Kalamint, we place great emphasis on the veracity and authenticity of the art.

It is also quite unique that we store all of our data on the blockchain to stay true to technology.

Any owner of an NFT in Kalamint will be able to access the information as long as the Tezos chain exists. Don’t worry about a separate server to extract data from or corrupted systems in the future. Everything is there in the chain, forever.

So, moving forward to 2020 and beyond, how will Kalamint make an impact on the crypto space or the world?

It is very easy to dream of the future. Of course, we have big plans, but at the rapid pace that cryptocurrency is evolving, we can only prepare to adjust as things come our way. Our plans are not to set the world on fire under the pretext of building the best NFT market. Our plans are to introduce NFTs into the mainstream, where they are so readily available that the average user does not even realize that NFTs have become a part of their everyday life.

Now, could you tell us about your accomplishments so far, and in the history of Kalamint, please tell us what you are most proud of?

I’m glad you asked! Since launch, we have had a lot of news. From selling out on launch day to announcing the biggest partnership for us yet, we are proud of many accomplishments.

We just announced a partnership with PangeaSeed, one of the largest ocean-centric environmental foundations in the world! They’re bringing in a stellar lineup of twenty-eight of the most recognizable artists, including Yuumei, Ted Chin, Claire Droppert, Von Wong, Jon Burgermann, POGO, Tre ‘Packard, and many more, with a collective following of more. Of 3.2 million! It is an amazing exhibition for any movement! It is certainly a strong statement to the world and the NFT community that it is possible to create art on the chain and still be aware of the environmental impact involved with blockchain technology.

Now, give us a quick rundown on the future of Kalamint. For example, what new things are you looking to bring to life and what will it mean for the overall project?

Art is just the first springboard into the world of NFTs. The idea that anything that is bought or sold can be tokenized and executed through a smart contract is where we are headed. The idea is to make the world a more efficient place, reduce environmental impact and have a sustainable system that adapts to the changing world of technology. Of course, we will also work on the ability to interoperate with other blockchains. We want users to be able to bring their tokens to our platform and operate effectively with the Tezos blockchain without the negative aspects of other chains.

With Auctions currently on testnet and a solid platform to build on, we hope to be able to change the world one NFT at a time. Eventually, buyers and sellers will exchange small bits of information to prove ownership of a property, art, or anything else of value that can be executed through a smart contract without lawyers or intermediaries.

What is Kalamint’s take on the NFT space and how do we ensure that this space does not leave an environmental footprint?

NFTs are really gaining traction. The problem is that NFTs located on Proof-of-Work strings not only make the artist and buyer pay ridiculous gas and minting fees, they also have a real environmental impact. For every transaction in a PoW chain, you have the “miners” in that chain competing to claim the gas fee. Mining rigs use massive amounts of energy to calculate the mathematical equation before adding it to the chain. Only one miner is awarded, but everyone has to expend the energy to join the race.

Kalamint is positioned on the Tezos Blockchain. It’s a tried and tested proof-of-stake chain that only requires a little more than a standard desktop and a reliable internet connection. Minting a work of art can cost as little as seven cents, and the amount of energy consumed is comparable to tweeting on Twitter. Instead of miners, they are called “bakers.” Bakers should put a part of their complexion “on the line” as an incentive not to attempt malicious transactions. This means there is no need to compete, just calculate the right transaction and greatly reduce the ecological footprint.

Tell us about your team. Who are the people behind the scenes?

Any project or company is only as good as its team. The Kalamint team is currently spread across the US and India. While much of the development and growth is based in India, we have an established rockstar operation in the US As a young team hungry for more, we are excited about what lies ahead. We are growing and have plans to expand our operations in both the US and India in the near future.

What associations has Kalamint participated in so far and which are the most impactful?

We have quite a few things in the works that we can’t talk about publicly yet. We can assure you that there will be a lot of excitement in the coming months. Obviously, PangeaSeed is big business not only for us, but also for the crypto community. It’s a phenomenal cause with a real-world impact. We hope you emphasize that it is possible to have your cake and eat it in Kalamint too. With that, we’ve partnered with some world-renowned artists that we have yet to announce, as well as several other organizations for future collaborations. Last but not least, we are trying to position ourselves to engage in exchanges that may have an interest in launching a market or gallery of our own.

The name of the game is interoperability and we plan to win.

Now, on the more technical side of things, why did you choose to use the Tezos blockchain over the Ethereum blockchain, for example as far as Kalamint is concerned?

A combination of all the previously discussed solutions offered by the Tezos blockchain certainly makes it very favorable over Ethereum; price, speed and energy efficiency. We keep hearing about 2.0 and layer two solutions. At Kalamint we don’t focus on what could be done, we focus more on the solutions we have right now. Will a smooth transition to 2.0 occur? Will developers need to re-code everything they have created on Ethereum if not? There is even talk of a miners’ strike and threats to move the mining power to 51% as a show of force … We are not interested in the drama or the fistfight. We are interested in having a platform built to last on a chain built to do the same. The Tezos blockchain has already rolled out six updates that are more than any other chain combined. Now if we can offer solutions to interoperate with our platform and get them to join us, that’s just the icing on the cake!

If people would like to follow you on your social media pages, visit your website, or read your important documents, what are the links they should visit? Please list them below.

https://www.instagram.com/kalamint_io/

Tweets by kalamint_io

https://t.me/kalamint

https://discord.gg/DMSm9vcj

Thanks a lot for your time! Do you have anything to add before we finish?

Personally, I would like to thank our team who are working tirelessly behind the scenes. We are in the infancy of technology and they are certainly dedicated to making our platform the best available. We have seen the failures of other platforms and they are dedicated to doing better. We know that one day we will be in a position to change the world, one NFT at a time.