prohibits the construction of those that exceed 500 meters in height

If China has surprised us in the last decade for something, it is because of its mega-structures. Gigantic buildings, bridges and other follies that have left half the world speechless. The end of these mega-structures is coming, the Chinese government has ordered limit skyscrapers to no more than 500 meters in height, for security concerns.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) warned this past Tuesday that The construction of more skyscrapers that exceed 500 meters in height will not be approved. Likewise, those that exceed 250 meters will be strictly restricted and security measures will be intensified in those that exceed 100 meters.

Everything seems to be related to the security offered by these tall buildings. From a certain point, the height of the buildings becomes an inconvenience and not an advantage. The Chinese NDRC noted that current regulations are often too lax, leading to increased security risks.

The country of megastructures

China currently houses a total of five of the tallest skyscrapers in the world. In the middle of last year it had more than 1,938 buildings that exceeded 100 meters, of which five exceeded 500 meters. With the Shanghai Tower reaching 632 meters, it has the second tallest skyscraper in the world, second only to the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates.

In Chinas as we have indicated, they have us used to large structures. Examples of this are the longest bridge in the world, the longest glass bridge in the world, the horizontal skyscraper, the largest stadium or the largest dam in the world. Although the limits will come here, in other countries they seek to overcome any human architectural limit to date.

Via | Bloomberg