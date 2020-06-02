© They prohibit breeding dogs for human consumption in China

Prohibiting breeding dogs for human consumption in China

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture announced today that dogs are no longer considered cattle and that, therefore, its breeding on farms for human consumption is prohibited, a decision made by animal organizations.

The Ministry published the so-called Catalog of Genetic Resources of Livestock and Poultry, which establishes for the first time a list of 33 species that can be bred in the country, thus prohibiting those not mentioned.

The writing of this list was promoted by the authorities after the consumption of exotic and wild animals in a Wuhan market (center) with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the coronavirus is believed to have been able to jump into humans through these creatures.

Among the permitted species there are also four “special“That can be raised but not to be eaten: the mink, the arctic fox, the silver fox and the tanuki (also known as raccoon dog or Japanese raccoon).

In his explanations, the Ministry dedicates a full heading to the decision to exclude dogs from the list, as their meat is still consumed –although in a minority way– in some parts of the country.

“The (UN Food and Agriculture Organization) FAO does not include dogs among livestock in its statistics. Over time, people’s ideas about citizenship and eating habits have been constantly changing, and some traditional dog customs will also change, “the statement said.

The Ministry adds that “Today, dogs have other uses, reflected in the role of companion animal, police aid in rescue and search or to accompany and guide the blind, and have a closer relationship with humans. “

According to the document, during the process of receiving requests and opinions established by the authorities, lMost of the people who spoke about it before the Ministry considered that dogs should not be included in the list of livestock.

A “MONUMENTAL STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION”

The animal organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) described the decision of “Monumental step in the right direction”, although it claims that the four “special” species mentioned above are also excluded from the Catalog.

Likewise, they demand that the Chinese Government “do more to tackle the most basic animal abuse in China, including the enactment of its first animal welfare laws. “

For its part, the collective Humane Society International He believes this initiative would signal “a crucial shift in China’s desire to end the dog and cat trade, for which millions of animals continue to suffer each year.”

This association remembers that the festival of Yulin, known for focusing on the meat of these animals, is planning to hold its edition of this year in three weeks, and hopes that, after the decision of the Ministry of Agriculture, it finally cannot be carried out.

According to the estimates of that organization, each year they kill 10 million dogs and 4 million cats for consumption in China.

However, despite stereotypes, the intake of these animals is not common in China and each time, especially among the youngest, there is more social opposition to being allowed to do so.

After the alleged sale of wild animals in the Wuhan market was related to where the outbreak of the COVID-19Many Chinese people called on social media to end their trade.

Some provinces of the country have already begun to offer subsidies to breeders of exotic species to stop these activities and exchange them for livestock – with the animals allowed by the Ministry of Agriculture- or the cultivation of fruits and vegetables. .

See also:

[[nid:141013]][[nid:139543]][[nid:127727]]