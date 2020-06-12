Disney’s streaming service is known to have been a great success since its launch last year, but has been criticized by several users for its excessive censorship, and many of them have realized that Disney + is blocking family movies.

The studio has used various tricks within the platform, such as using CGI, to cover parts that they consider inappropriate to show the body of the actors in movies and series, but his censorship has reached new levels, when Disney + users have realized that streaming is blocking movies that are familiar to the children’s profile.

Like many streams, Disney + has the child profile option, which allows parents to set up a profile for their children within their account, this allows the material they consider inappropriate to be filtered and leave all movies and series for the smallest of the house. However, according to the CinemaBlend portal, it has been discovered that various titles that many parents agree would let their children watch those movies, have been removed in that profile.

Some of the movies that have been blocked are ‘Moana’, ‘Cars 3’, ‘Onward’, ‘Fantasia’, ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire’, ‘Treasure Planet’, the two ‘Princess Diaries’ movies and the remake from ‘The Lady and the Tramp’, just like the MCU movies and the entire ‘Star Wars’ saga.

The funny thing is that ‘Cars’,’ Fantasia 2000 ‘,’ Atlantis: Milo’s Return ‘and’ Lady and the Tramp’original, if they are available. According to the portal, although these films are very similar to their predecessors, they all have a family classification, while the aforementioned films have a classification for adolescents. However, others that have equal classifications, such as the movies ‘Frozen’, yes they can be seen.

Despite the fact that the vast majority of Disney movies are familiar, it is true that they also have their moments of darkness or fear, but this selection of films does not know how it really works between them. So that, we will have to wait to see how the platform fixes this detail in the future.