Progress in US Congress Bill to Ban TikTok on Government Devices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs unanimously passed a bill that prohibits federal workers in the United States from downloading the popular TikTok app on government devices, Sen. Josh Hawley said on Wednesday. it has promoted the regulation.

The United States Senate unanimously approved a similar measure in August 2020. Representative Ken Buck introduced a similar bill in the lower house.

Popular with vast groups of teens showing dance moves, the app has come under fire in the United States over data security concerns that its Chinese owner, ByteDance, would control. TikTok has tried to distance itself from Beijing with little success.

Hawley called the company “an immediate security threat.”

“This should not be a partisan issue and I am glad to see my colleagues in the Senate act together to tackle Beijing’s covert data collection campaign,” Hawley said in a statement after the vote.

