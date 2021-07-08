Progresando.com, option, SMEs

MEXICO CITY.

Small and medium-sized companies in Mexico have a great opportunity for growth through electronic commerce and to take advantage of it they need platforms that offer good customer service and affordable commissions, which is why Progresando.com emerged.

It is the first and only Marketplace in North America created by Mexicans, developed by Mexicans and made for the Mexican to progress, to sell more and earn more ”, said the CEO and president of Progresando.com, Elías Chavando.

In a conference, he recalled that this Marketplace began in July 2020 to allow the trade of products on a wholesale scale between Mexico and the United States, the results being so positive that they decided to take a next step and open it to retail sales.

This is because they have found that in the country between 10 and 12% of Internet users already buy online, but only one percent of companies in the country sell.

To which is added that a survey showed that 85% of online sellers are unhappy with current marketplaces because they charge high commissions.

Meeting these needs is important because it is expected that, in the next 5 years, the number of online buyers will be between 10 and 25% of Internet users, while the number of online sellers will increase to five percent.

WHAT IS THE MODEL?

Given this, they decided that Progresando.com will have different monthly subscriptions available to sellers, the lowest is 140 pesos, and a fixed commission of 7.0% with no hidden charges.

He assured that it is a low amount compared to other platforms that have a commission of 10 to 30% and that additionally charge advertising and shipping, among others.

Raúl Padilla, Vice President of Sales at Progresando.com, explained that to achieve the above, they are applying a model called electronic commerce 5.0 that reduces costs because it eliminates intermediary operators and gives greater control to sellers, for example, they take advantage of the network of logistics companies such as FedEx or DHL and have direct contact with the customer.

With regard to the fact that most marketplaces offer delivery in 24 hours, he said that some categories will have it available, but the surveys they have done show that people can wait between two and three days for their purchase without problem.

The T-MEC creates more opportunities for Mexican SMEs to sell both here and in the United States. More than 30 million Mexicans live in the US and 80% of them show great loyalty to Mexican brands, ”Padilla highlighted.

Both executives agreed that the goal of Progresando.com is to have one million sellers on the platform in the next five years.

AMU