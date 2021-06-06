Programming in 10 crushes

From the authors to the measures by the Covid, we review everything that the Cannes Film Festival 2021, which has just announced its full schedule. Jodie Foster will receive the Palme d’Or of Honor at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The organization of the Cannes Film Festival today announced the selection of titles that will make up the Official Program of the most important film competition in the world. At the press conference in Paris, Thierry Frémaux, artistic director of the festival, has highlighted, with undisguised euphoria, that “cinema has not died.” For Frémaux, “the return of the public to theaters, in France and in other parts of the world, has been the first big news for the seventh art. Cannes will be next ”.

With this impetus as festive as it lacks all humility, the festival organization has made known a program that we dissect in ten crushes.

The french dispatch

The great authors

How could it be otherwise (and even more so considering that # Cannes2021 will see titles from the last two years), the French competition’s programming will be filled with great names from the filmic authoring galaxy, from the French Mia Hansen-Løve (‘Bergman’s Island’) into Italian Nanni moretti (‘Tre piani’), from the North American Wes anderson (‘The French Dispatch’) into Iranian Asghar farhadi (‘A Hero’), from the Dutch Paul verhoeven (‘Benedetta’) to the prolific Korean filmmaker Hong Sang-soo (‘In Front of your Face’). Anderson and Verhoeven had already sounded strong for the 2020 programming and the same happens with the Thai Apichatpong Weerasethakul, who will present in the Official Competition his film ‘Memoria’, filmed in Colombia and starring Tilda swinton.

The stars

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Swinton has become a kind of spokesperson for world auteur cinema, the bearer of a flame that has refused to perish. The British actress was the big star of the 2020 Venice Film Festival, where she accompanied Pedro Almodovar in the presentation of ‘The human voice’, and will once again monopolize the media attention in Cannes, this time twice, since, in addition to starring in ‘Memory’, it will be seen in ‘The French Dispatch’ along with interpreters such as Frances McDormand, Bill murray, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Lea Seydoux, Owen wilson Y Adrien brody. It is impossible to imagine Cannes without the glamor that the great Hollywood stars bring. This year, while waiting to be able to confirm their presence, figures such as Matt Damon, who stars in the film ‘Stillwater’ by Tom mccarthy; Colin farrell, featured in the futuristic ‘After Yang’ by the Korean-American filmmaker Kogonada; Sean Penn, who will present in the Official Competition ‘Flag Day’, a work that he directs and co-stars with his children Hopper and Dylan Penn; or the pair formed by Adam Driver Y Marion cotillard, which will open the festival in style with the musical “Annette” by Leos carax.

Titane

The directors

Year after year, the Cannes Film Festival boasts of its efforts to make room for the female voices of world cinema in its programming. However, also every year, when the moment of truth arrives, the same story repeats itself: the presence of female directors in the Official Competition continues to be meager. They may no longer be just one or two directors, as they used to, but they are still a minority. Thus, in 2021, there will be just four candidates for the Palme d’Or at Cannes: the aforementioned Mia Hansen-Løve, along with the French ones Catherine Corsini (The fracture ”) and Julia Ducournau, which will present ‘Titane’ after the success of ‘Crudo’; to which the Hungarian will join Ildiko Enyedi (‘The Story of my Wife’). There will also be a female presence in the newly minted Cannes Premiere section, in which works by great authors who should not “suffer” the pressure of competing for the Palme d’Or will be presented. Andrea arnold (‘Cow’) and the French Eva husson, which will present the British production “Mothering Sunday.”

Netflix

There was great expectation to see what would be the new episode of the soap opera that the Cannes Film Festival and Netflix have starred in for years. After the controversial 2017 edition, in which Netflix placed the films ‘Okja’ and ‘The Meyerowitz Stories’ in the Official Selection of Cannes, the festival changed its regulations to prevent them from competing for the Palme d’Or film that were not guaranteed a release in French cinemas. This year, Thierry Frémaux’s statements pointed to a possible reconciliation. Many expected that ‘The Power of the Dog’, the new Jane campion with Benedict Cumberbatch Y Kirsten dunst, could be released in Cannes in the Official Out of Competition Selection, but it has not been like that. At today’s press conference, Frémaux expressed his disappointment at Netflix’s refusal to accept the Cannes invitation.

Netflix

Documentaries

The cinema of the real will have a privileged place in the overflowing program of # Cannes2021. In the Special Screenings section, Oliver stone will present ‘JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass’, where the director of the memorable “JFK” will retrace his steps to offer new clues about the most famous assassination in modern history. For her part, the actress and singer Charlotte gainsbourg will present, also as a Special Screening, ‘Jane par Charlotte’, an approach to the figure of her mother, the also actress and singer Jane birkin. Then, in the Official Out of Competition Section, one of the most anticipated documentaries of recent years will be seen: ‘The Velvet Underground’, in which Todd Haynes (‘Far from Heaven’, ‘Carol’) will approach the orbit of the historic rock band led by Lou reed Y John cale.

The french

To review the Official Program of # Cannes2021 is to attend a dazzling parade of French talent. In addition to the aforementioned Hansen-Løve, Carax, Corsini and Ducournau, the Official Competition will see the new films of Bruno Dumont (‘Par un demi clair matin’) and Jacques audiard (‘Paris 13th District’), while the new Cannes Premiere section will present new works by Arnaud desplechin (‘Deception’, based on the novel of the same name by Philip Roth) and the director-actor Mathieu amalric (‘Hold Me Tight’).

Paris 13th District

Beyond Europe and USA

In addition to Hong Sang-soo’s presence in the Cannes Premiere section, the Asian continent will be represented by another prolific author in the Official Competition. It’s about the young Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who was already in the Cannes Competition with ‘Asako I & II’ and who won a torrent of praise at the last Berlin Film Festival with ‘Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy’. His new film is entitled ‘Drive My Car’. On the other hand, outside the central axis of a programming dominated by European cinema, the presence of the Israeli stands out Nadav Lapid, which after winning the Berlin Golden Bear with ‘Synonyms’, will premiere at the Cannes Competition with ‘Ahmed’s knee’. Also noteworthy is the Australian filmmaker’s presence in the fight for the Palme d’Or Justin kurzel, which has already competed in Cannes with its version of ‘Macbeth’.

The Covid

Cannes will be a festival of cinema but also a small odyssey for those accredited who must travel to the Côte d’Azur without having been previously vaccinated. This group of people You must undergo PCR or antigen controls every 48 hours during your stay at the festival. A small complication to add to the rigid logistics of the most important (and sometimes hostile) film festival in the world.

Memory

The topics

While waiting to discover the synopses of the titles of the Official Selection of Cannes, Thierry Frémaux pointed out some of the topics that have captured the interest of the selected filmmakers: “Love, the fear of losing everything, the idea of ​​having to move to another place, problems with weapons, the strength of youth, the loss of a loved one …”. Frémaux also pointed out that, in some films of the festival, people appear wearing masks to protect themselves from the Covid. We will see how the # Cannes2021 films capture the feeling of our time.

The Spanish presence

Sadly, no Spanish director has been selected to participate in the Official Selection of # Cannes2021, although the titles that will make up the programs of the Directors ‘Fortnight and the Critics’ Week have yet to be announced. We will remain attentive to events, while we count the hours to see Jordi Costa, an old friend of FOTOGRAMAS, in his acting appearance on Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman’s Island”.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io