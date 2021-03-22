Programmer Gives NES Tetris Game “Hard Drop” After Three Decades

One of the most recognizable versions of Tetris can be found on the original NES, but it lacks some of the features that we now consider standard for the puzzle game. One of the biggest omissions is the “hard drop”, which saves you precious time by instantly snapping a part into position without waiting for it to drop, and programmer Stephen Sherratt took it upon himself to make the feature work in the classic version of NES. complete with a “ghost” piece as a guide. As explained on his Grid Bugs website, Sherratt decided to add two related features to the NES Tetris game. The first is the hard drop itself, which is achieved by pressing the directional keyboard as is done in most other Tetris games. The second mod he made added an outline of the currently controlled part to where it was positioned to land, making the hard drop more accurate. Again, this is a feature that you see in almost all modern Tetris games, such as Tetris 99 and Tetris Effect. In the challenge video below, one gamer even dropped every piece he got in Tetris 99.Sherratt made use of a program that uses the Rust programming language and, combined with his own NES emulator, made it easier for him to experiment with the changes. . He had to write instructions for the outlined “ghost piece”, for example, so that it would appear in the right place based on the number of moves it would take before the actual piece hit something. After adding the hard crash functionality and solving an issue that seemed to cause a slight lag based on the game’s clock speed, you got it to work properly. Could Sherratt have played a slightly newer version of Tetris and had a very similar experience? Yes, but it’s great to see a game that is several decades old undergo a fundamental change in mechanics. Others have added hard drop via modding in the past, but from what we could find, none included the ghost piece before. Tetris on the NES was one of three games included in the Nintendo World Championship cartridge, with the other two being Super Mario Bros. and Rad Racer. These cartridges were created for use in the competition of the same name in 1990, and their rarity has made them extremely expensive collectibles. As of this writing, someone is trying to sell a gold variant, originally given away through Nintendo Power, for $ 1 million.

Source: GameSpot