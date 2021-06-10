Programmable fiber | Science and Technology News (Amazings® / NCYT®)

Some engineers have created the first fiber with digital and programmable capabilities, capable of detecting signals, storing and analyzing data and inferring the activity that its carrier is performing after being sewn into a shirt or other clothing item.

In its current version, the digital fiber has memory, contains temperature sensors and houses a program of neural network trained to infer the physical activity of the person carrying the fiber.

The advance is the work of a team made up of, among others, Yoel Fink, Gabriel Loke and Tural Khudiyev, all three from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States.

Until now, electronic fibers have been analog (they carry a continuous electrical signal) and not digital (where bits of information can be encoded and processed into zeros and ones).

This work constitutes the first obtaining of a fabric with the capacity to store and process data digitally, adding a new dimension of informational content to fabrics and allowing them to be literally programmable.

The new fiber was created by placing hundreds of micrometer-sized square silicon digital chips into a material that was then used to create a polymer fiber. By precisely controlling the manufacturing process, the researchers were able to create a fiber with an uninterrupted electrical connection between the chips for tens of meters.

The fiber itself is fine and flexible and can be passed through the eye of a needle, sewn into fabrics and washed in a conventional manner at least 10 times without breaking. According to Loke, “When you put it on a shirt, you don’t feel it at all. You wouldn’t know it’s there.

The first fiber with digital capabilities, seen here in its component configuration that can be attached to a jacket. (Image: Anna Gitelson-Kahn / Roni Cnaani. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0)

A digital fiber can also store a lot of information in its memory. The researchers were able to write, store and read information on the fiber, including an audio file and a video file. Files can be stored for two months without requiring power.

As for the artificial intelligence capacity of the fiber, it includes, in its jacket configuration, a neural network of 1,650 connections. After sewing it around the armpit of a shirt, the researchers used the fiber to collect 270 minutes of data on the surface body temperature of a person wearing the shirt, and analyze how this data corresponded to different physical activities. When trained with these data, the fiber was able to determine with 96% precision the activity carried out by the person who was wearing it.

With this analytical ability, the fibers could one day detect and alert people in real time to changes in their health, such as decreased breathing or an irregular heartbeat, or provide data on muscle activation or rate. athletes during their training. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)