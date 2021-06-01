¿Programa Hoy ?, program will go off the air and Pati Chapoy will win | Instagram

Mimi with you comes to an end !, or at least at the times it was broadcast, as revealed by Alex Kaffie. The journalist known as the “villain of the shows” has assured that the Program of TV Azteca led by the former member of the Flans group has not had the expected results.

Apparently the content manager of Televisa’s direct competition has come to make adjustments and between them, the changes in the programming arrive. According to Alex Kaffie, Mimí Contigo will no longer air this Monday, May 31 and the space that will be free to air will be for

Selling, led by Pati chapoy, who will extend his program to cover schedules.

What the famous highlighted is that this adjustment of the programming will bring Ventaneando and De Primera Mano face to face, a program hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who will have to fight for the rating.

Kaffie added that Tv Azteca will give Mimi Contigo one more chance, this sending the program to the weekend, it would be Saturdays and Sundays the days it will be broadcast. According to rumors, the show was not what they expected and did not rebound, many pointed to Mimi as being responsible for not studying and preparing for the broadcast.

On the other hand, there have been various accusations about Ventaneando, since they assure it has not rebounded in audience either and its broadcasts could end after more than 20 years.

It has also been said, and Pati Chapoy herself corroborated it, that Daniel Bisogno has been at risk of being left out of the show program; however, it still continues for his audience.

The rumors about El Muñe increased after he was absent for a week from the program in which he shares credits with Pedrito Sola.

It has been said that Pati Chapoy is already thinking about retirement this year, after ending her conflict with Gloria Trevi and for this, Azteca would already be planning a new show program.