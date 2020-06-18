TorSwarm (the “Tor” has nothing to do with Tor Browser, but with torrent) is not a client as such, but a content downloader BitTorrent open source that is as minimalistic as possible. The file that we download to our computer occupies only 227 KB, and once we unzipped it occupies only 931 KB. Open only uses 32 MB of RAM.

There is no lighter torrent client

In exchange for such a small space, we have a very limited interface. We don’t have a configuration panel or a menu bar. We just have to drag the torrent we want to download or include the path where the file is. We can also add magnets.

Among the settings that we can modify is the download path, the number of connections or the number of peers that we want to download at the same time. Once we have entered the torrent that we want to download, we click on Start at the bottom to start the download. On the right side, the information will appear once it has been downloaded, and it also shows us the current download speed, the average and maximum, along with the estimated download time. When the torrent is downloaded, we get a small window warning us about it.

TorSwarm does not upload anything that we download

If we give Stop in the middle of the download, it will stop without the option to resume it, since the program does not yet have that function. In exchange, the program would also offer a curious “advantage” depending on the country in which you live: that none of the information we download is uploaded. This is a bit selfish, but it can serve to download torrent without the authorities finding out in countries where sharing content subject to copyright by P2P is persecuted, as is the case in Germany, since in principle it is content sharing that is punished, and not lower it.

Thus, it is preferable to use another client that does allow you to upload content if you use it for example from Spain, since in the end the torrent is based on sharing, although you can use this occasionally if you do not want it to be registered that you have downloaded a specific torrent from the page of iknowwhatyoudownload.com, where you can know what a person downloads just by knowing their IP.

The program, as we say, is still very green, and the developer himself recognizes on his Github that there is still no support for uTP, NAT or PnP, plus there is also no limit to the download speed.

Thus, this program is ideal for downloading torrents in areas where you cannot install programs, or if you do not want the authorities to send you a piracy warning. We can download it on the official GitHub page, where the latest version 1.2.1 It was released on May 31. Looking ahead, its developer will be adding more features, although it is doing it as an entertainment project.