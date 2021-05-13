Program ‘Magnificent Point Of View’ in an interview with ladies who do not beat around the bush

By Jaime Estrada vidaboxeo@cox.net

Israel Vázquez had the privilege of interviewing the protagonists of the boxing evening (paid transmission) entitled “Belleza y Poder” that will take place next Saturday, May 15, at the San Juan Pantitlan Arena in the State of Mexico, where Zulina “La Loba” Muñoz (will face 8 rounds of 2 minutes by one rest) against Isis “Emperatriz” Vargas in super bantamweight category), “La Loba” gave information on the complete undercard of 10 professional fights, apart from being held 5 amateur fights, including the participation of her son who is doing his pininos in the amateur, and she like any mother is more nervous about her offspring than about her own participation. He explained that the health protocol due to the Covid-19 pandemic is allowed at 50% percent capacity, but that being a place that can accommodate up to 3,000 people it was decided that only 1,000 tickets will be sold, or 30 per hundred of tickets, and of course, there will be all the due precautions in time that the population goes through a yellow traffic light, and urges everyone to support buying the fight in a virtual way that is promoted by their coaches, the Ayala brothers of the Boxeo LAS company. . “El Magnifico” in eloquent words remarked that Zulina’s record undoubtedly put her in the plane of favorite, because “The Empress”, a decade younger than Zulima, does not have so much canvas covered, but if the reputation of surprising her own and strangers for their bravery and taking the wild card in verdicts to pararelos on the judges’ scorecards. “La Loba” with 62-3, 2 draws and 40 chloroforms knows of his advantage in experience, but does not underestimate his opponent, since 23-year-old Isis only has 8 wins and two losses, but alleges that the hunger to continue climbing to the top is their best motivation, both are declared ready to mark the tolerance of the established scale of 55 ½ kilograms. Zulima confessed that she always prepares herself to the maximum to give the best of herself and that for her there is no easy opponent, that when she gets into the ring anything can happen and to avoid unpleasant surprises she trained as if it were for the world crown. Isis likewise prepared herself conscientiously, because she knows that Zulina will take most of the cheers for her great career and her fame as a monarch on fire, but “The Empress” is used to the role of an intruder but to remain as the heroine of the audience at the end, because they know for sure that to make history in women’s boxing they have to face the best in their division and level up, entering the bull by the horns. Muñoz also does not hide his strategy of going into the ring to throw blows from ton to son, and if he is given the opportunity of anesthesia, he will gladly take advantage of it, and of course, he is not focused on the next in his sights, but if he aspires to face Yamileth Mercado, current super bantamweight monarch of the WBC, and adds that because of their fierce style, sparks will fly everywhere. Isis also does her bit by ensuring that both are going to throw each other relentlessly for the approval of the live public, and for those who buy the payment method, since they ensure that the fights of brave women are often the most I like that of the knights, and as a final point, Isis thanks Zulina for the great opportunity to face her.

The great support of Nancy Rodríguez, Pepe Sulaiman, Israel Vázquez and Joe Serrat is also appreciated.