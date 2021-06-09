Program Hoy y Venga la Alegría in trouble with viewers! | Instagram

They fell off the pedestal! Both the Today Program and Come the joy, the morning shows stars of the most famous chains in Mexico got into serious problems with their followers, who did not fall down and expressed their annoyance on social networks.

Viewers demand that both the TV Azteca morning hosts and those of Televisa who participated in the campaign in favor of the Green Party in the midst of the electoral ban be punished and removed from the screen.

Internet users consider a true lack of respect not only that famous faces such as Raúl Araiza, Lambda García, Mariana Echeverría, Laura G, among others, have ignored the electoral ban, but also have sold their opinion to intervene in the vote of their thousands and millions of followers.

These and many more characters from social networks and television were singled out as “homeless vendors”; However, the annoyance of the Mexicans went further and they demand that these characters be removed from the screen of the most beloved programs in Mexico.

The beloved Negro Araiza did not appear on June 8 in the Today Program; However, Lambda García did, something that many reproached the Hoy program. Araiza faced the media and spoke about why he made this option and although it makes sense, since he has always been seen supporting this party, it does not cease to annoy many that he has done so in an electoral ban and also, that it seems that what he said was part of a script, just like what was appreciated in the dialogue of the other celebrities.

Raúl Araiza indicated that on issues of football, religion and others there will always be controversy and in the past he had already stressed that publicity is good, even if it is negative, so he took this situation in the best way.

Some celebrities have publicly apologized on social networks for this action; However, Internet users do not forgive and ask for greater sanctions for those responsible. Will this force radical changes in the Hoy y Venga La Alegría program?