Program Host Hoy “links” to actress in full program

A huge surprise caused a capsule in the Hoy Program in which the objective was to present “how to bind” in these days of the pandemic. For the section the beloved and young actress Mariana Botas was invited, who was very accessible.

The capsule was hosted by the talented host of the Hoy Program, Chapu Garza; who had fun with the famous actress presenting her with various “prospects” who would try to conquer her with phrases, one of them with something else, as she had a pet and Mariana pointed out that this does give many points when it comes to flirting.

Flattery, compliments and gestures began to emerge from the gentlemen for the Televisa star, who inspired them with his gaze; But there was also for the young Chapu, a new talent in the morning television star, as a woman stopped to give him compliments.

It should be noted that during the capsule the necessary sanitary measures were taken to avoid infections by Covid-19, since everyone wore face masks and had a healthy distance; undoubtedly the most attractive was the driver, one of huge red kisses.

What surprised viewers was that at the end of the capsule, Chapu confessed that the reality is that he did not look for Mariana Botas so that others will “flirt” her, but because in reality, he is the one who wants to approach her and concluded the video with a “do you want to go out with me?”

The Hoy Program has considerably increased its audience with its new, fresh and original content. After making several unsuccessful changes, producer Andrea Rodríguez Doria has found the right formula in the Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy dance contest.

The contest that was designed for six weeks within the morning conducted by Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza and more, considerably increased the rating of Today and it was for this reason that the production decided to extend the contest for a longer time.

To make it possible for Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy to last longer, it was decided that challenging couples would enter those already belonging to the contest. The reality show began with 16 celebrities in pairs and over the weeks, some of the couples were eliminated, leaving the decision to save one of them to the public.

Huge controversy has caused the permanence of Mrs. Laura Bozzo, who, according to the iron judge Lolita Cortés, “does not dance” and has engaged in many discussions during the contest.