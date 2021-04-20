Prograis-Redkach result is changed to KO

It doesn’t happen every time it should in boxing in particular and in sport in general, but justice is quickly served sometimes. This has happened about the combat that the other day faced Regis Prograis and Ivan Redkach, with the controversial injury adduced by the second and quickly denied by the cameras that witnessed Triller’s multidisciplinary and bizarre evening.

The Georgia State Athletic and Entertainment Commission, the venue of the fight, has not taken more than two days to change the technical decision for a KO, as a final result of the fight. The nonsense of the referee Jim Korb was such that, first, he made the mandatory count to the man on the canvas, but moments later he decreed that the blow was below the waist, ergo illegal, and the judges’ cards had to be read.

Rougarou’s new record is 26-1, 22 KOs, and the American has already declared, along with his team, that he is a free agent with no contractual ties, so his options for the future are limitless. Also, having suffered no punishment in this grotesque fight, he could be ready in a couple of months to fight again. His preferences, Broner or the rematch against José Ramírez, if he wins the complete unification against Josh Taylor; reality, probably another.