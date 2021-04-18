Prograis beat Redkach with controversy within a night with little boxing in Atlanta

Darío Pérez

Varied evening at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA, where Triller put his boxing concept into practice as part of an evening of entertainment. Thus, among current musical artists (some of them surrounded by young ladies displaying their buttocks with hypnotic movements, either in the air or on a vertical bar), promotional videos everywhere, the organizers drinking spirits behind a bar, interventions by celebrities from the world of contact sports such as Óscar de la Hoya or Ric Flair and songs with more swearing than a tangana in an amateur pachanga, from time to time we could see some boxing. More than clothes on the women who stepped on the stage, of course.

And we say “something” because, if serious boxing already seemed secondary, between two fighters with professional baggage, Lorenzo Simpson went overweight widely on the scale and his fight was canceled.

The most interesting, or the only one, from a boxing point of view, ended with enormous controversy. Regis Prograis (26-1, 21 KO) defeated by technical decision Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KO) by 60-54, 60-54 and 59-54, when the fight stopped in the sixth round. The reason was that Redkach argued, and the referee accepted as valid after having made the account of protection proper to legal blows (as seen in the photo), that a hook to the body had been in an illegal zone, so he stayed on the ground and was removed on a stretcher, to the disbelief of Prograis and, surely, the spectators following the event. In fact, in the repetition it does not even seem that it was a blow that clearly reached the anatomy of the Ukrainian.

Until then, Prograis had dominated combat from start to finish. Rougarou’s team also announced, hours later, an appeal to have the victory recognized as a knockout, instead of a technical decision. Few would have thought beforehand that this prestigious duel, in principle the serious and sporty part at night, would be the biggest chatter of all we saw on the night in Georgia.

Also noteworthy is the triumph of Steve Cunningham (30-9-1, 13 KO) on boxing rookie and ex-mixed martial arts fighter Frank Mir (0-1). It was by unanimous decision, with scores of 60-54, 60-54 and 58-56, and after a low-quality fight between two participants over 40 years old.

In the main fight of the night, there was also no great level, something that was predicted seeing the physical state of Ben askren (0-1), another former MMA fighter making his boxing debut, during the weigh-in, notably fat. The youtuber Jake paul (3-0, 3 KO) He dispatched him in the first round with little effort, showing better fitness, speed and a boxing run coming from his two previous crashes.

We are not convinced by this new concept of boxing by promoter Triller, although there will be many who do take great pleasure in this mix of disciplines; This sensation is accentuated in the case of the Spanish spectator by the hours in which the gala took place, between 2 and 7 in the morning.