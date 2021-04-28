Profit-picking brings Seoul stock market down 1.06%

Seoul, Apr 28 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a fall of 1.06% in its main indicator, the Kospi, on a day in which the collection of profits was imposed after the recent rises in the benchmark .

The selective South Korean Kospi lost 33.95 points to 3,181.47 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index fell 2.23%, or 22.74 points, to close at 998.27 units.

Foreign investors and retailers were net sellers today in a day in which the collection of profits was imposed pending the conclusion of the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee of the US Federal Reserve.

In fact, the decline in the Kospi ended up being more pronounced if possible after the yield of the US 10-year bond again surpassed the 1.6% line, which points to a faster than expected recovery and may overtake the change of cycle in monetary policy.

Most of the major stocks on the South Korean stock market fell today.

The most valuable token on the Seoul Stock Exchange, Samsung Electronics, lost 0.97%, while the world’s second largest semiconductor maker, SK hynix, fell 3.7%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics fell 1.98%, while its competitor, the giant Celltrion, depreciated 1.46%.

For its part, the operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, fell 1.71%, while the operator of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, reduced its value by 1.65%.

In contrast, the main South Korean carmaker, Hyundai Motor, rose 0.68%.

