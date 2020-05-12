Saudi oil giant Aramco announced a 25% drop in net profit in the first quarter on Tuesday due to collapsing oil prices, saying the coronavirus crisis will curb demand and yields throughout the year.

Aramco had a net profit of 62,500 million riyals (USD 16,660 million) in the first three months of the year, against 22,200 million dollars in the same previous period of 2019, said the largest publicly listed company in the world.

“The covid-19 crisis is nothing like what the world has known in recent history and we are adapting to a very complex and rapidly evolving business environment,” Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said in a statement.

According to the company, the drop in profits reflects the dizzying drop in crude oil prices, and the decrease in refining and chemical margins.

“For the rest of 2020, we expect the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on global energy demand and oil prices to drag down our revenues,” he added.

The slowdown in economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused a cataclysm in the world oil market, also hit by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, respectively the world’s third and second producers

The result is that the price of crude oil collapses from March, to its lowest level in nearly 20 years, losing two-thirds of its value.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry asked Aramco to cut output by an additional 1 million barrels a day from June, to support oil prices.

The decision will cut the extraction of the world’s largest exporter to 7.5 million barrels per day (bd), the ministry said in a statement released by the official Saudi press agency SPA.

bur-oh / sls / aem / tp / me / zm