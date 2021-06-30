profile, schedule and where to watch on TV

06/30/2021 at 9:12 AM CEST

Today it is disputed in the Tour de France 2021 the fifth stage, an individual time trial between the localities of Changé Y Laval (27.2 km). Since 2008, with the final victory of Carlos Sastre, the Tour did not include an individual time trial with similar mileage to break the succession of flat stages on the journey to the Alps.

Starting at 12:10 (CET), you can follow the time trial of today’s Tour on the website of SPORT with our live narration and also at the same time in Eurosport. Open coverage by Teledeporte It starts at 13:15 (CET).

The test goes deep into the Loire territories with a flat ‘chrono’ where the favorites will have to do their best, on a day in which there may be a change of holder in the yellow ‘jersey’ and with two intermediate time controls.

The profile of Stage 5 of the Tour de France

