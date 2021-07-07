profile, schedule and where to watch on TV

07/07/2021 at 11:15 AM CEST

The Tour de France 2021 today faces a very special eleventh stage between the towns of Sorgues Y Malaucène (198.9 km). Unlike the previous day, today the peloton faces a unique high mountain stage with two climbs to the mythical Mont VentouxThe last one just over 20 kilometers from the finish line, which is located, for the first time, in this small town in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region.

Starting at 12:15 p.m. (CET), you can follow the 11th stage of today’s Tour on the SPORT website with our live narration and also in Eurosport and through the platform DAZN (11:55 hours). Open coverage by Teledeporte starting at 1:15 p.m. (CET).

Slovenian Tadej pogacar He faces the double climb to Mont Ventoux with a sufficient cushion of time compared to his most immediate pursuers. You can check all the classifications updated day by day.

TODAY’S STAGE OF THE TOUR

The profile of stage 11 of the Tour de France

