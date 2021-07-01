profile, schedule and where to watch on TV

07/01/2021 at 6:03 PM CEST

Today it is disputed in the Tour de France 2021 the seventh stage, between Vierzon and Le Creusot. Unlike the previous stage, a “sprint” stage, comes the seventh stage of the Tour, the longest in the last 21 years. It consists of 249.1 kilometers and passes through Bourges, Nevers, Bibracte, Autun.

Starting at 09:15 (CET), you can follow the sixth stage of today’s Tour on the website of SPORT with our live narration and also at the same time in Eurosport. Open coverage by Teledeporte It starts at 09:00 hours (CET).

The test will subject the runners to the Morvan, a drop of 3000 m, and to a demanding finish at Signal d’Uchon, a long stage where the favorites will have to do their best.

The profile of Stage 7 of the Tour de France

