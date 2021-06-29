profile, route, schedule and where to watch on TV

06/29/2021 at 7:00 AM CEST

Today it is disputed in the Tour de France 2021 the fourth stage between the localities of Redon Y Fougères (150.4 km). A pity that runners do not have time to visit, or even contemplate, the wonderful fortress of Fougères, one of the most impressive in Europe, in what will be the Breton farewell to the Tour.

With 150 kilometers a nervous stage is expected and surely with a very high average speed to prepare for the second sprint of the race.

Stage 4 of the Tour de France 2021

