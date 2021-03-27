Profile of the ‘gamer’ in Spain, the fourth European country with the highest penetration of video games

In Spain, four out of five households have at least one console, there is a 45 percent penetration of video games

We highlight three player profiles: ‘hardcore’, casual and casual

Spain is one of the main ‘gaming’ markets in the world, tenth by sales volume, according to a Newzoo report. Moreover, according to GameTrack data, it is the fourth European country with the highest video game penetration, specifically, with 45% of the population, only behind France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

While the player profile has similar characteristics In practically all countries, there are some factors that differentiate them, such as, for example, purchasing power, the time they spend playing games or the type of device used. In this sense, the video game competition platform for amateurs OnlineChampion has analyzed the profile of the Spanish ‘gamer’ that is broadly divided into three types: hardcore, casual and occasional.

‘Hardcore gamers’

They are users who dedicate much of their time and economy to play video games and that it would fit the prototype of what people know as ‘gamer’. They have dedicated equipment, such as custom-made gaming PCs, SimRacing setups, virtual reality and other niche peripherals focused on these users.

Regarding the type of game, tastes are diverse and there is no homogeneous pattern. “We can find from users who are fans of FPS ‘shooters’ such as Counter Strike and Valorant, to SimRacing pilots, some, at the height of professionals, who can be found in competitions of iRacing, Assetto Corsa, or Project cars, among others. “details OnlineChampion co-founder Alex Mallart.

This profile is the one that makes a percentage higher spending and brings greater benefits to companies in the video game sector, since they not only consume video games and ‘hardware’, but also tend to have subscriptions and micropayments. Most of the purchases they make are usually through specialized digital platforms, although they are also the most in favor of attending large competitive events and ‘gaming’.

Casual players

The casual gamblers sector is the largest, both in volume of users and in total value of sales, but not in the profit margin it contributes to companies. This is the most common consumer. Even so, they are more and more experts and consume more complex products, they are users of packaged devices, easy to use, intuitive and complete, in which they only have to buy video games and peripherals according to the device they have at home.

In this segment, the age range is under 18 years of age and not having their own purchasing power, the majority acquire video games and ‘hardware’ in a casual way. Something not inconsiderable, since more than 80 percent of minors between 6 and 17 years of age play video games regularly, according to AEVI.

It should also be noted that his hours of play are not only concentrated on the console or computer, but also on the ‘smartphone‘.

Occasional ‘gamers’

This group may not fit the typical description of a ‘gamer’, but they consume video games for a very long time during the week and do so mainly through mobile phones. Moreover, this device generates almost 50 percent of the more than 160,000 million dollars invoiced by the video game industry in 2020. In Spain, this figure is even higher, reaching 80 percent of the market turnover historically, according to a Statista Report on Mobile Gaming.

This group of users mainly acquires services added to free games, the known ‘free-to-play’ or F2P. On the other hand, they do not usually acquire peripherals of any type specific to ‘gaming’, but they do acquire consoles: generally, not for their own use, but for that of their family members, in Spain four out of five households have at least one console, according to AEVI.