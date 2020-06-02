In the 1980s, Héctor Suárez was consolidated thanks to characters such as “El thousand usos” and the ingenuity and originality that he printed in the television series “¿Qué pasa?”

With emblematic characters such as “Tránsito”, which he interpreted in El thousand usos (1981), “El No hay” and “Doña Soyla”, in the weekly program “¿Qué pasa?” and “El negro Tomás”, in “Puro loco”, respectively, Héctor Suárez He gave evidence of the experience he acquired in theater, film and television, means of expression in which he had a presence, sometimes simultaneously, in addition to the successful cabaret seasons he performed in the most important nightclubs.

Its beginnings were in the 1960s, when it made its way in television productions such as “A son fell from the sky” and “Baubles”, alongside actors such as Angel Garasa, Hector Lettuce, Leonorilda Ochoa and Alejandro Suarez.

Throughout the 1960s, Héctor Suárez also made important film appearances in titles such as The Golden Curse, directed by Jaime Salvador, in 1965; Throw your sorrows into the wind, under the direction of Julián Soler, in 1966, in which he gave life to the character of “Alejandro” and for 1969 he starred in the film No se mande, profe, alongside Enrique Guzmán, Hilda Aguirre and Sara García .

“Pantaleón Requejo”, in Ambición Sangrienta, from 1968; “Sargento Margarito”, in La marcha de Zacatecas and “Marcelino”, in El Ángel, both from 1969 and Armodio Horcasitas, in To serve you, from 1971, were some of the characters and film titles with which Suárez finished his first decade of experience and with which he began the seventies, respectively, a decade that offered him leading roles in such as those he made in Diamonds, gold and love and What color is the wind, both released in 1973.

For 1972, came the life of Héctor Suárez, the tape Mecánica Nacional, directed by Luis Alcoriza, in it, the actor gave life to “Gregorio-Goyo”, and acted alongside Manolo Fábregas, Lucha Villa, Sara García, Alma Muriel, among others.

“A mechanic takes his family to a car race and a series of events occur that bring problems, betrayals, violence and the unexpected death of an elderly person,” highlights the synopsis of the film, published on the IMDb portal.

It was with México, México, ra ra ra, directed by Gustavo Alatriste, in 1976, that Suárez developed various characters and shared film sets with Patricia Reyes Spíndola, Leticia Perdigon and Ernesto Gómez Cruz; That participation was followed by the role of “Pancho”, in El Buscabullas, of the same year, his performance in ¡Oye Salomé !, and the character of El Mobil Oil, in the film Picardy Mexican, starring the Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, both from 1978.

A decade of glory for Héctor Suárez

Although his career in the sixties and seventies was consistent, for the eighties Héctor Suárez was consolidated thanks to characters such as “The thousand uses” and the ingenuity and originality that he printed in the television series “What happens to us?”, But before of those projects that made him famous and catapulted him as one of the greatest figures in comedy in Mexico, the actor showed his interpretive range in the film productions Como México no hay dos and Lagunilla, mi barrio, from 1981; Valentín Lazaña y Lagunilla 2, from 1982.

“Tránsito Pérez”, a peasant who leaves his town located in some corner of Tlaxcala gets to carry out different jobs in the then Federal District, this is one of the characters that consolidated Héctor Suárez’s career; The thousand uses, name of the tape that refers to the different tasks carried out by the character, who even goes to jail.

This plot became a reflection of the ordeal experienced by provincial people when they arrived in the Mexican capital in search of better life opportunities. As if that ordeal had not been enough, “Transit” sets out on a new course, this time to the United States, and in search of the famous “American dream,” Suarez stars in The Thousand Uses He Got Wet – or The Thousand Uses 2 – under the direction of Roberto G. Rivera, in 1984.

That decade became the stage of sequels in the cinema that recreated, in many of its productions, the social problems of the marginalized classes; later titles such as El rey de la vicinity (1985) came to Suárez’s career.

“What’s wrong with us?”, The social satire on Suarez’s skin

“What have I done, my God? What have I done to deserve a vicious and lying daughter? What blame should I pay? Why do you punish me like this, Lord? What did I fail you on? What did I fail you on? What did I fail you? ”, Sentence“ Doña Soyla ”, personified by Héctor Suárez while hitting his daughter with the shoe due to a cigarette smell, which arouses his suspicions of having a vicious daughter.

Premises like the previous one, were common in the series of sketches that the actor made as part of the program “What happens to us?”, Which had two successful seasons; the first from 1985 to 1987, and the second, from 1998 to 2000; “El Negro Tomas”, “El Flanagan”, “El no hay”, “Don Rigoletto”, among many others, became the recurring characters in the episodes that Héctor Suárez made, who often spoke of the great success that the Serie.

“Can I ask you a question? You know, I have never understood why read ?, why waste time reading? With so many beautiful things that people can do, don’t you think? ”, Says the character“ El picudo ”, in another of the sketches made by Héctor Suárez, who echoed themes such as female liberation, machismo and the scenarios that prevailed in the sociopolitical situation in Mexico.

“Comedy is serious, comedy if it is not done seriously, it is not comedy, everything else is apricot, but the real comedy is seriously, the root of comedy is the pain of others, which is laughable, while things happen to someone else and not you, you’re going to die of laughter “, shared the actor in an interview for the TAP program on Channel 11, in 2013, a broadcast in which he stated that, due to his concern for Mexico , the comedy arose to carry out social testimonies.

“You couldn’t make a character foolish and crazy, each character had a mission, what can I tell you? For speaking aloud, ‘El No Hay- Ciriaco’, ‘Ciriaco’, is a man who is polio, he has polio, so you have to think what does that man think? What newspaper does he read? Does he eat meat? What do you eat? Beans? Where do you sleep? How much clothes do you have? “Hector Suárez shared at the time, stating that his characters carried a soul.

After “What’s wrong with us?”

Héctor Suárez started the nineties after participating in fewer films, including Mi fantasma y yo, (1988); The death of a paletero “, by director Gabriel Retes, (1989), among others, but instead he premiered the mega-production” I’m crazy “, a show written, produced and directed by him and premiered at the then Silvia Pinal Theater, located in the Roma neighborhood, where he carried out a long and successful season commanding a large company of actors, singers and dancers.

Already consecrated as a great figure in comedy and acting in Mexico, in 2001, Héctor Suárez stars in the film Atlético San Pancho, in which, directed by Gustavo Loza, he plays “Don Pepe”, an older adult who seeks fulfill the wishes of a group of children, who have the dream of playing a soccer championship and winning; That same year, he made a special participation in the series “Designer both sexes”, starring his son Héctor Suárez Gomís.

For 2002, Héctor participated with the character of “Pollo”, in the film Dark Cities, while he played Azael Villaseñor, for 60 chapters, in the soap opera Velo de novia; The return of its emblematic characters from the 1980s and early 2000s, came with “El humor de Héctor Suárez”, a program in which Amaranta Ruiz and Juan Carlos Méndez joined him.

Leaving comedy aside, she participated in “Emma Costurera”, one of the chapters of the series Mujeres Asesinas, starring the actress Verónica Castro, together they recorded for several days her scenes in a shady house in the Nueva Santa María neighborhood, where the plot in which Emma, ​​(Castro), played a seamstress who murders her husband, tired of his abuses who, although she lived with a condition that does not allow her to move, gave her skills to maintain an extramarital relationship with her caregiver.

Towards a new decade, started in 2010, Héctor Suárez participated in the movie Suave Patria, starring Karla Souza, Adrián Uribe, Omar Chaparro, Luis Felipe Tovar, among others, in which he gave life to “Commander Porfirio Narváez”, while , for 2019, he personified “Don Lauro”, in Mentada de padre.

Health problems in recent years

In recent years, Héctor Suárez has embarked on starring in the plays La Señora de su Casa, Los Locos Suárez and La Señora Presidenta, however, due to health problems caused by bladder cancer that was detected on September 4. In 2015, they began to bill the histrion, shocking the media in June 2019.

By then, Héctor Suárez Gomís, the actor’s son, released on social networks; “After almost four years there have been more than ten operations and her bladder has already given up, she is very injured and my dad has to let her go along with the prostate. In the last month, he began to lose blood through urine and gave him anemia, that is why we asked for help by donating blood; for the transfusions that are being made. “

In the information shared by the actor’s son, he specified that his father had entered the hospital with the intention that his kidneys be drained, because to remove his bladder and prostate, it was necessary that there was no kidney failure.

Fortunately, the cancer never left the bladder, for that reason once it has been removed along with the prostate; He will be cancer free and ready to continue working and fine-tuning the last details of his new program: There goes the coup! “

In an interview with Notimex, in September 2019, Gomís shared that his father was stable after successful surgery, with which he was expected to be cancer-free: “It was not such a risky operation because it was a laparoscopy and they did not open it . Before entering the hospital, my father was in a good mood, we chatted a bit, he even joked with my brothers and me, as well as with his wife Sara. ”

On May 3, 2020, amid confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Héctor Suárez decided to debut on the TikTok platform with a character he called “Don Sebas”; With only nine publications, the actor had more than 140,000 followers and more than 254,000 “likes”.

In his productions he stood out for a humor similar to the one he used in his program “¿Qué pasa nos?”, While telling jokes in two ways and promoting situations in “drunkenness”.

Héctor Suárez Hernández died this Tuesday, June 2, at the age of 81, after spending a few days in the hospital. The news was released through a statement by the family.

With information from Notimex