Professor dies after falling from mountain in Alaska park

MiamiMundo / AP

A 52-year-old man from Ohio died after falling from the top of a mountain in a national park in Alaska.

David Shrider fell 46 meters (150 feet) on Friday from the slope of Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias near Kennecott, the park reported in a news release Saturday.

Just before the accident, “a family member in the hiking group reported that he called for help and fell approximately 150 feet down a hill. When a member of the group found him, he was dead. His son, who was in the group, called 911 ”, detailed the park authorities.

Members of the Wrangell-St. National Park and Nature Reserve Rescue Team Elias and the Alaska State Police used a helicopter to reach the location of the lifeless man Saturday afternoon, the park added.

Shrider was a professor at the University of Miami in Oxford, Ohio, and director of the school’s international business programs, according to a Facebook post about his passing from the university’s Farmer School of Business.

He graduated from the University of Miami in 1992 and became a professor at that school in 2004, according to the school itself.

“David was a very dear and valued friend, and colleague to many at the Farmer School, at the University of Miami and in the broader Oxford community,” the school explained in its Facebook post. “His positive impact and connection to his students was immeasurable, resulting in him being named the Outstanding Professor by the University of Miami Alumni Society in 2020.”