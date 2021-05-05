Professional traders buy falling Bitcoin price while retail investors chase altcoins

Compartir

Bitcoin (BTC) has been struggling to hold the $ 55,000 support level for the past 16 days, or basically since the settlement of record $ 5 billion long contracts on April 17. The rejection that took place after the all-time high of $ 64,900 had a devastating impact on retail sentiment, as measured by the significant drop in the perpetual futures funding rate.

However, despite Bitcoin’s recent underperformance and the 6.5% drop on May 4, professional traders have been buying the dip for the past 24 hours. These whales and the movements of the arbitrage table are reflected in the long-to-short ratio of OKEx futures, as well as Bitfinex’s margin loan markets. As this purchase occurs, retailers remain mostly calm, which is reflected in the neutral perpetual financing rate.

8-hour funding rate of USDT margin perpetual futures. Source: Bybt

As shown above, the 8-hour funding rate for perpetual futures (reverse swaps) has been below 0.05% for the past two weeks. For month-end contracts, prices differ greatly from regular spot trades, reflecting the imbalance of leverage for long and short positions.

This discrepancy is the reason why retailers tend to prefer perpetual futures, albeit with the variable carry cost caused by changes in the finance rate.

The current eight hour rate equates to a 1% weekly rate, indicating a slight imbalance in longs. However, this level is well below 0.10% and the highest rates observed in early April. This data is clear evidence that retail traders are not comfortable adding long Bitcoin positions despite the 9% correction in two days.

On the other hand, the long-to-short indicator of major traders reached its highest level in 30 days, indicating whale buying activity and arbitrage tables. This indicator is calculated by analyzing the client’s consolidated position in spot, perpetual and futures contracts. As a result, it offers a clearer view of whether professional traders are leaning higher or higher.

Long / short relationship of the best OKEx traders. Source: Bybt

As shown above, the current long-to-short ratio of OKEx futures currently favors longs by 94%. This buying activity started in the early hours of May 4 when Bitcoin broke below $ 55,000. More importantly, it indicates even more confidence than on April 14 when BTC surged to its all-time high of $ 64,900.

However, to confirm whether this movement is widespread, margin markets should also be assessed. For example, the leading exchange (Bitfinex) has over $ 1.8 billion in leveraged Bitcoin positions.

BTC Price (Orange, Left) vs. Bitfinex Long-to-Short Margin Ratio (Blue, Right). Source: TradingView

Bitfinex shows spectacular growth in the BTC margin markets, with long positions 50 times higher than the amount loaned by short positions. These levels are unprecedented in the history of the exchange and confirm the data of the OKEx futures markets.

There is no doubt that professional traders are ultra bullish despite Bitcoin’s May 4 crash. As for the lack of appetite from retail traders, their focus appears to be currently on altcoins.

Currently, 18 of the top 50 altcoins have rallied 45% or more in the past 30 days.

The question is, can the altcoin’s rally continue if BTC fails to produce a new all-time high over the next two weeks?

The opinions expressed here are solely those of the Authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.