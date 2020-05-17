The Government will allow to resume the competitions ofprofessional leagues in phase 2,as well as doing outdoor sports at any time, and also gave the green light to the opening of indoor facilities, swimming pools and beaches, after the publication this Saturday of aBOEextraordinary with a new Health Order, SND / 414/2020.

“The professional competition may be resumedas long as the evolution of the pandemic allows it.The competition will resume without an audience and behind closed doors. The media will be allowed to enter the broadcast of the competition, “states the BOE published this Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

In addition, the text approved by the Government indicates that “the number of people who will be able to access the stadiums and halls in which the competition takes place, as they are necessary for the proper development of the competition, will be determined by theHigher Sports Council(CSD) prior to the start of the aforementioned competition, following the sanitary recommendations for hygiene and prevention. “

Regarding these competitions, the order recalls that “in the facilities that the competition takes place, theprevention and protection measuresestablished by the health authorities and the CSD “.

Another issue of great importance, reflected in article 40, is thatthe Government will allow “total training”In other words, there will be no restrictions to prepare for the return to competition, especially for those collective sports where group training is essential.

Athletesthey can use the changing rooms, technical work meetings may be held with a maximum of fifteen participants and the referees may also begin to use the facilities for their training, among other issues.

.