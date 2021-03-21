Professional League Cup | Godoy Cruz vs. River: VIDEO of Matías Suárez’s GOAL for Date 6 of the Argentine tournament

Closing a more than interesting day in terms of Argentine football, Godoy Cruz, a team led by Sebastián Méndez, received River in Mendoza in the last match on Saturday corresponding to the Professional League Cup.

Starting the match in a more than positive way, the cast led by Marcelo Gallardo went 1-0 up on the scoreboard at 6 ‘thanks to the conquest of Rafael Santos Borré. Proposing a more than offensive approach, La Banda did not lower his arms and went in search of the possibility of extending the advantage.

At 15 ‘and with a Tomba at the mercy of his adversary, the Doll team showed off with a new collective move: receiving a great assist on the right wing, Julián Álvarez overflowed and waited until the last moment to send a lethal cross .

Receiving in complete solitude and with the entire goal a few meters from him, Matías Suárez defined without many complications to put the 2-0, extend the advantage of the Millionaire and celebrate with the rest of his teammates.