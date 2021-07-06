Professional golfer killed at Atlanta club

KENNESAW

A professional golfer and two other men are shot and killed in the area of ​​a golf club in Atlanta and the suspect fled, authorities said.

Police found an unconscious person, apparently shot in the head Saturday afternoon near the 10th hole of the golf course at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputy Shenise Barner told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Police Department identified him Sunday as Eugene Siller, a golfer and country club employee.

Tragedy has struck the Georgia Section of the PGA with the death of our member, Gene Siller. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the Pinetree Country Club family, ”the Georgia section of the Professional Golfers Association of America said in a message on Twitter.

Later, Police noted that two other men were discovered dead in the bed of a pickup truck which was on the green. Both were apparently shot. Barner said one of the men was identified as Paul Pierson, the owner of the truck and the other subject has not been identified.

The police have not found the murderer.

A neighbor named John Lavender told WAGA-TV that he heard “five or six pops” and he wasn’t sure if they were gunshots or fireworks.

You don’t think they are shooting in this area, “he added.

The golf club is located near the Kennesaw State University campus. The school posted on Twitter Saturday after the shooting that it did not believe there was a threat to the school, which is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of downtown Atlanta.

