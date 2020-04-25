Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a formidable game that has few flaws. One of the main ones is online gaming, which can make the title experience unpleasant. Among the community of players in this series, it is well known that this section has always been the weak side of their installments and with the last one it is not the exception, so if you want to carry out a good game, it is always advisable to do so. locally. Critically, some professional players in the franchise joined in and let Nintendo see their disagreement.

With the hashtag #FixUltimateOnline, some users rose up on social media to protest Nintendo’s online game, with the aim of making the company realize it after it became trending.

On the afternoon of Thursday, April 23, the players began to share negative experiences in games over the Internet. According to Nintendo Life, the main complaints involved not only those caused by lag, but also netcode problems, the buff system and command delay.

Professional players supported the initiative

This move was joined by ZeRo, renowned professional player from Super Smash Bros., who mentioned that Nintendo’s fighting title would be more successful if it offered a better online experience and made the player base happy. In addition, Hungrybox, a player recognized for using Jigglypuff on Melee, contributed to the cause by sharing the label.

#FixUltimateOnline The input delay and the system it plays under (not rollback) make the online so much worse than it could be. Smash Ultimate with an improved online experience would be even more successful and make the player base that much more happy. Use the hashtag! – Tempo ZeRo (@zerowondering) April 23, 2020

#FixUltimateOnline retweet. – hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) April 23, 2020

This is even more outrageous by some users due to the fact that on Nintendo Switch users have to pay to be able to use the online features of most games, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. That said, the experience is expected to be the best, but it seems that the drawbacks they have had since the days of Super Smash Bros. Brawl have not been overcome.

I see it trending, and I agree soooo #FixUltimateOnline – ⚡ Marss ⚡ (@Marss_NE) April 23, 2020

If by a miracle Nintendo actually does #FixUltimateOnline I’ll buy Smash DLC Fighters Pass 2 to anyone that retweets this I already know they just starin at y’all like this not caring one bit lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/QUc7XVi4vs – Blitzkrieg !! (@Deathyrus) April 24, 2020

