Fluminense’s newest reinforcement, striker Fred decided to face an adventure in the name of a good cause. Last Monday, the idol of Laranjeiras started a bicycle trip from Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro. The route will be covered in five days and a basic basket will be donated for each of the 600 kilometers cycled. To understand the challenges that jersey 9 faces, THROW! talked to two Brazilian cycling names: Henrique Avancini and Adriana Nascimento.

Avancini, a member of the Cannondale Factory Racing team, was the second best in the world in 2018 and 2019, in the world ranking of the UCI (International Cycling Union). Currently it is considered the biggest reference of mountain biking in Brazil in activity.

– As far as I can see, Fred has been cycling well for some time, so he already has mastery of the technical and riding. Although he chose a section that is challenging for an amateur athlete, I believe that with the preparation he has, in terms of impacts he will be able to do very well – analyzed Avancini.

Fred will donate a basic basket for every kilometer pedaled (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Another reference in Brazil in the sport on two wheels, Adriana Nascimento is a multi-champion in several mountain bike modalities (cross country, marathon, ultramarathon and downhill) and today she works as a trainer. For her, Fred should be aware of any rainy days.

– Cycling in the rain causes greater physical wear, due to the energy consumed to keep the body warm, and because we use more force to keep the bike moving with the mud sticking to the tires – he warned.

On the first day of the trip to the Carlos Castilho CT, Fred had more than 15 hours on the road to reach São João Del Rei, in the interior of Minas Gerais. On Tuesday, the player traveled another 171 km to Caxambu. In order not to have agglomerations in times of the new coronavirus pandemic, the itinerary has been made by alternative paths, on dirt roads.



See the analysis of “Tour do Fred”:

HENRIQUE AVANCINI

Avancini was the second best in the world in 2018 and 2019 (Press Photo)

“As it is an endurance modality and Fred spend many hours for days and several days in a row on the bike, for sure, in a short period of time he will lose a little mobility, especially in the hip region. Most importantly it is to make a movement at the end of each day of pedaling, especially in the hip joints so that this cannot generate an injury with repetition over the days.

As far as I can see, Fred has been cycling well for some time now, so he has mastered the technical and riding skills. Although he chose a section that is challenging for an amateur athlete, I believe that with the preparation he has, in terms of impacts he will be able to do very well. The risk of him having an impact injury is very small.

Also, I think he should take some extra precautions. Despite being a high performance athlete, it is a different, more metabolic modality. Especially when you enter the sequence of days. Cycling 100km in one day with a recovery time is different than when you do it for five days in a row. There is a chance to catabolize the muscles. It may become a problem in the short and medium term, but I think that it is nothing too difficult to control with the right food and supplementation throughout the challenge he is facing. “

ADRIANA NASCIMENTO

Adriana is a reference in mountain biking in Brazil (Photo: Personal collection)

Photo: Lance!

“The physical preparation for an effort like this needs to be done in the long term, evolving gradually with pedaling within the limits of each person, but often to adapt. Fred was accompanied by a trainer and Mountain Bike was over a sport he practiced frequently.

For those who want to overcome a challenge like Fred’s, cycling 600 km in five days with many climbs and extra challenges that nature will offer along the way, I recommend that the preparation be done with at least one year of work. The beginning of everything should be a medical consultation to find out how health is, and then seek guidance from a physical educator to train safely and efficiently.

It is also important to consider in addition to physical fitness, there is a complex logistics that includes monitoring the weather forecast, choosing appropriate equipment for the conditions to be faced, food and adequate rest conditions, because a good night’s sleep is very important to recover of daily effort. Fred will be camping along the way and will have an extra energy requirement due to the discomfort and cold forecast for this week, with the possibility of rain.

Cycling in the rain causes greater physical wear, due to the energy consumed to keep the body warm, and because we use more force to keep the bike moving with the mud sticking to the tires. Although safer, the route through Estrada Real, which is all on land using a Mountain Bike, offers a very big challenge, both physical and technical. “

