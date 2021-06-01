Professional boxing returns to Asturias with Sergio Fernández

On July 9, Nestor Dominguez organizes an evening at the Palacio de los Deportes in Oviedo, which will mean the return of professional boxing to Asturias after the forced stoppage due to the pandemic.

The former champion of Spain Sergio Fernandez (10-1-1, 3 KO) will top the bill, playing a bout at the distance of ten rounds. The plans of the «Kaiser» are to remain active while waiting to return to contest the Spanish super welterweight title.

The current champion is Jose Gregorio Suero, who took the belt after defeating David Soria.

In the coming weeks, the rest of the evening’s fights will be announced, to which the Asturian public is expected to respond.