The world of video games is extremely wide, and just as there is specialized material for people who work in, for example, a music studio, there is also specialized material for people who they want to have an optimal experience playing video games, and this, in the case of esports professionals, is very necessary in order to enjoy a certain competitive advantage.

We recommend you | Forget about the 3.5 mm jack and buy one of these bluetooth headphones to forget about cables forever

Today we are going to show you professional headphones that cost more than 100 euros but that They have been reduced to less than 50 and they are one of the best purchases you can make. for the price at which they have stayed, which, as we will see, is almost a gift.

Razer Tiamat 2.2 V2 reduced 64%

PcComponentes is lowering the 7.1 Razer Tiamat 2.2 headphones 64%, at a totally ridiculous price of less than half its retail price, and for which it is a great option if you like to play, since it allows you to have a total immersion in the game and that you can appreciate more nuances.

These headphones offer 7.1 sound, and this means that it is positional, that is, they are made so that in a game in 3 dimensions, We can appreciate from which side the sounds come, so that if we hear a few steps to the right, we will know that it is because there is a character who has passed through there. In some games this simply improves experience and immersion, but in others where we are dealing with more people, this indicator may be key so that we know where an enemy is and can finish him off.

Also, these Razer headphones contain two audio drivers on each side to boost bass, and according to the manufacturer “As you get closer to the action, your immersion with the game is absolute”, so if you usually play games where sound is an important factor, you are going to enjoy them a lot. Although you will also if you like listening to music, of course.

We recommend you | Are you looking for a powerful mobile to play? These 3 gaming smartphones may be the best option in the entire market

As a summary, we are going to tell you what they are the most important features of these Razer headphones, They are intended for an audience that, as you know, highly values ​​the quality of accessories:

3.5 millimeter jack connector with 1.3 meter cable

Without Bluetooth

Mac and Windows compatible

Foldable Microphone

100-10000 Hz microphone frequency

Over-ear headphones

These headphones, as we told you before, were priced at € 129, and now they have been reduced by 64% to less than 50 euros, And personally, soon after you use your console or your computer to play online, they are already worth a lot, and not only because of the discount, but also because they are ideal headphones to play, and they also seem quite comfortable to be over- ear – one that covers your entire ear.

Follow Andro4all