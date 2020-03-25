The Attorney General’s Office made a call not to buy products of dubious origin, since they could contain some ingredient prohibited by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks.

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) immobilized and secured containers with antibacterial gel and labelless mouthpiece packs, in establishments in the downtown area of ​​Mexico City, to avoid its commercialization.

In a statement, reported that after consumer complaints, made a verification operation in seven businesses, in which these products were found, in breach of the commercial information requirements established in Mexican regulations.

“The gel could pose a health risk to consumers, for this reason it will be sent to the laboratory of the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris), for analysis, “he added.

He noted that that material may not disinfect or even contain any ingredient prohibited by Cofepris, so a call was made not to buy products of dubious origin.

The operation, in which they made sure thousand 435 pieces, was held in Roldán, Carretones, San Pablo, Correo Mayor, Del Carmen and Ayuntamiento streets, in the center of the Mexican capital.

Along with the immobilization of the product, he pointed out, providers must face an administrative sanction procedure.

“Under the Federal Consumer Protection Law, these business practices breach the obligation to provide adequate and clear information about the different products, with correct specification of quantity, characteristics, composition, quality and price, as well as risks, ”he explained.

Likewise, he added, they contravene the Mexican official norm NOM-050-SCFI-2004 by totally lacking commercial information, which affects or can affect health, life and the economy of consumers.