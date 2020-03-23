Profeco could seize fuels from gas stations that raise prices

The holder of Profeco announced that they will act against unjustified increases or the hoarding of merchandise during the Covid-19 coronavirus contingency.

In Mexico, gas stations that are selling fuels at high prices, above 20 pesos, despite the fact that globally the price of oil is low, will be sanctioned by the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), the product may even be seized.

This was explained by Ricardo Sheffield, head of the agency, who added that supply centers that sell at high prices have been identified

“We are taking note, documenting these unjustified increases in price, because it is actually an increase, you have the decrease in the general price of fuel and they keep it high, this is an unjustified increase in pricesSheffield told Notimex.

He indicated that, in accordance with current legislation, as soon as the health contingency is declared due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and the high prices of gasoline are maintained, they will act against gas stations.

“The law is very clear, in this regard, when there is a declaration of a health contingency in our country, at that time we will act in accordance with the law and there are many measures that we can take,” said the federal official.

“What the law establishes is that we can act with different measures against the unjustified increases or hoarding of merchandise, and we can go as far as seizing the product, “said Sheffield.

Given the high prices, the head of Profeco asked gas station concessionaires to set prices according to the low prices that are registered worldwide, since he said that “these are moments of solidarity, not abuse.” (Ntx)