Products You Should Buy Now Before The Chip Shortage Hits | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The lack of components such as graphics chips is beginning to take its toll on the world of technology and some of these products will be difficult to find in a few months.

It is not the first time that it happens but it is possibly happening at the worst moment. The shortage of components is becoming a reality, caused by a large supply of technology brands during the pandemic “for what could happen” and that the manufacturers of these chips literally do not give enough.

But how does this lack of chips affect you? For now in little, but shortly you will begin to see the lack of stock and the rise in prices of some technology products.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

Although no one knows specifically which products or manufacturers will be most affected because they usually have this information kept secret so that their competition does not get ahead, we can make some estimates of which products will begin to be in short supply.

Playstation 5

Sony has confirmed that the new PlayStation will be called “PlayStation 5”, as well as other interesting data that two of the most responsible for the console have revealed in a recent interview. Therefore, we offer you the 5 PS5 keys that we know right now.

Between the lack of graphics processors, the enormous demand generated by Sony and the production problems, PlayStation 5 has become one of the most desired products in the technological world, but also an impossible one to find.

The problem is that the lack of chips, especially graphics, will continue for the remainder of the middle of the year and well into the next half. Therefore, finding a PS5 in a physical store or on the internet will continue to be a real odyssey.

Buy a PlayStation 5 on the internet as soon as possible and if you find it in a well-known store, do not think about it and buy because until all this mess is resolved we may already be almost in 2022.

Graphics cards

We are experiencing one of the worst times in the graphics card market. Not because there is no evolution, on the contrary, the problem is the enormous shortage of available units and skyrocketing prices.

It is proving impossible to find a decent graphics card that is not at an inflated price, although there are some models that maintain a relatively decent price.

Forget about the latest generation of NVIDIA RTX 3060 cards because all the units are being taken by Bitcoin miners and the ones that end up in distributors have inflated prices. Even so, if you are able to buy an RTX 3060 right now you have gold in your hands.

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus 6GB for € 299

You can still buy charts at prices that haven’t skyrocketed, although they are definitely growing, like a MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus XS 6GB for less than 300 euros (it has gone up 40 euros in a few weeks).

Asus GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER Phoenix OC 4GB GDDR6 for € 259

You also have the option of a 4GB Asus GeForce GTX 1650 Super Phoenix, but GDDR5, for 259 euros in PcComponentes.

Any 5G smartphone

Bad news for those who are waiting for mobile prices to drop a little more to buy that cheaper high-end model. Manufacturers of processors and 5G modems such as Qualcomm have already warned that the lack of chips will last until the end of 2021.

Although mobile manufacturers still have stock of these chips in their assembly plants, eventually there will come a time when they will not have stock to meet demand.

The new iPhone 12 Pro has 2 12-megapixel cameras, 6.1-inch Ceramic Shield Super Retina XDR display, 5G connection and the new A14 Bionic processor.

This may be more apparent when the new iPhone 13s are announced next September-October. As happened last year with the iPhone 12, the delivery dates will go quite far, even more than a month, due to the lack of stock or the very limited stock by countries.

Right now you can find an iPhone 12 at 827 euros at Amazon or for 739 euros at TuImeiLibre.

The new Samsung flagship is already on sale and also with a certain price reduction, and that its launch was a few days ago.

Samsung may be releasing the Galaxy Note that should launch this coming August for this same reason, so if you were looking for a Samsung, the Galaxy S21 is on sale right now for 709 euros and you may not want to wait any longer.

Automobiles (mostly electric)

Yes, cars. One of the most affected by the lack of chips is the car market because practically all the models that you can find today use one or more on-board computers that require processors, GPUs and chips for GPS or internet connection.

After the stoppage last March 2020 due to the coronavirus, production in the plants has risen again, but not as before.

Some automakers have had to cut back on the number of cars that will roll off their assembly lines because they don’t have enough chips. Brands such as General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler and others have announced unit cuts.

If we add to this that there are more and more models of electric cars, which require more components, it is normal that they are one of the most affected.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.