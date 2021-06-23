Products that triumphed on Prime Day but are still heavily discounted

Amazon Prime Day is over. If you missed these two epic days of deals, don’t worry. There are still some of the best-selling products that keep prices more than interesting. So all is not lost.

Here is a list of all those products that are still a great purchase opportunity:

Apple AirPods Pro. Photo: amazon.com.mx

It’s hard to find True Wireless headphones with the features and design of Apple’s AirPods Pro right now. These headphones have made it to the top of many favorites lists thanks to their great performance and convincing aesthetics and ergonomics.

In case you do not know its benefits well, we remind you that the most recent proposal within the True Wireless segment of Cupertino enjoys active noise cancellation -something that not all models of this genre have, at least not effectively- to offer an immersive sound and an Ambient mode with which to listen and interact with everything around you, in case you need it. .

The AirPods with the best features, maintain a magnificent discount of 25%, so they can be bought right now at one of the lowest prices they have had in Amazon Mexico.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A. Photo: mi.com

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is a best seller that convinces everyone who buys it (you just have to look at their positive ratings to draw that conclusion).

The Redmi 9A enjoys a 6.53-inch screen (with a very small drop-shaped notch), octa-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal memory and rear cameras with flash.

A terminal easy for those who do not need more or want to spend too much. And with this price, it is not surprising that it has quickly positioned itself as the best seller in Amazon Mexico in the section of unlocked smartphones.

The current price is somewhat higher than the one offered during Prime Day, but we believe that anyway, a cell phone with these characteristics at this price is a good purchase.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

They were practically the flagship of the brand for many years, and this version only improves all their qualities.

These Beats Studio 3 Wireless have a very striking design that hides a high-performance active noise cancellation system, and also inherits the W1 chip from Apple, with which to control Siri and enjoy class 1 Bluetooth connectivity.

During Prime Day they were offered with a discount of 30, so there is not much difference with what you can find now.

GoPro HERO9 Black. Photo: amazon.com.mx

If there is a camera that works for everything and for which you do not have to worry about anything, that is the GoPro.

The manufacturer has a long list of models available, but if you are looking to get the best and most current, Amazon Mexico offered a spectacular offer for Prime Day in the HERO9 Black, considered the best of the manufacturer’s range.

In this case too, the price we find today is higher, but we believe that 25% on a camera with these characteristics is a very discount to take into account.

HERO9 Black is capable of capturing video in high resolution 5K at 30 frames per second, 4K at 60 images per second and 2.7K at 120 images per second, enjoying an eye-catching 1080P slow motion at 240 images per second.

It also does not fall short in photo mode, since we can take photos of 20 megapixels, bursts of 25 images per second and enjoy other quite creative shooting modes.

PlayStation 5 Console – Standard Edition. Photo: amazon.com.mx

The case of the PlayStation 5 is somewhat special. It is not a product that was discounted, but Amazon Mexico took advantage of the event to put it on sale after a good season in which the product appeared and disappeared from the catalog due to lack of stock and high demand. So for video game lovers it became almost an impossible mission to get one.

Thus, we classify its appearance as one of the great surprises of Amazon Prime Day in Mexico.

The good news is that if you want one, they are still in stock. But we don’t know how long they will last, so don’t think too much about it.

The two versions of the console are available:

