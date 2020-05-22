In the first fortnight of May, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) increased 0.30 percent compared to the previous fortnight and annual inflation was 2.83 percent, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). Read: Infonavit supports 60 thousand in mortgage payment

The variation of the first half of May is the highest in five fortnights and at an annual rate in four, given that in the first fortnight of March it was 3.71 percent.

#INPC by purpose of individual consumption, the largest annual variation in consumer prices during the first half of May was in alcoholic beverages and tobacco (10.78% y / y) and the lowest in transport (-6.48%). pic.twitter.com/oA1SRdbr4Z – Julio A. Santaella (@SantaellaJulio)

May 22, 2020

By indexes, the non-core stood out with an advance of 0.46 percent and an annual variation of minus 0.06 percent.

Farmers saw a biweekly rise in their prices of 2.43 percent and 10.62 percent compared to the first half of May 2019, in both cases pushed by fruits and vegetables, with 7.42 and 19.18 percent, in each case.

Livestock farmers gave up 1.82 percent in the first fortnight of the month in question and advanced 3.67 percent if the comparison is annual.

The energy companies and rates authorized by the Government reported a biweekly decrease of 1.20 percent, as a result of the adjustments in electricity rates within the warm season scheme in 11 cities of the Country.

This was reflected in an annual variation of minus 7.85 percent, derived from a setback of 13.43 percent in energy and an increase of 5.08 in rates authorized by the Government.

In the part corresponding to the underlying price index, in the first fortnight of the month a rise of 0.24 percent was registered for an annual figure of 3.76 percent.

Among its components, merchandise accounted for figures of 0.36 and 4.45 percent respectively and services 0.12 and 3.02 percent, in that order.

Food, drinks and tobacco rise

Within merchandise, the prices of food, beverages and tobacco increased 0.80 percent in the first half of May, and compared to the same period in 2019 they did 6.54 percent.

Non-food goods observed a biweekly decrease in their prices of 0.13 percent, but at an annual rate they increased 2.22 percent.

Within services, housing increased by 0.04 percent prices in the first fortnight and school fees showed no variation.

At the annual rate, housing prices rose 2.71 percent and tuition prices 4.52 percent.

Core inflation is obtained by eliminating the goods and services whose prices are more volatile from the calculation of the NCPI, or that its determination process does not respond to market conditions.

For this reason, the groups that are excluded in the underlying indicator are agricultural and energy companies and rates authorized by different government orders.

Inegi explains that given the extraordinary measures that it has adopted in the face of the state of sanitary emergency originated by the Covid-19, as of April and while the emergency lasts, the INPC measurement will continue to use electronic means such as the internet, email, telephone and other information technologies to get your quotes.

