Products that may be in short supply due to the blockade of the Suez Canal

For six days, Egypt’s Suez Canal was blocked by a gigantic container ship that jammed and blocked hundreds of ships on a route where about 12% of world trade circulates.

At the same time, the shipping container shortage was already causing problems in the freight forwarding industry. Many of the factories that build the giant metal boxes are in China, and some of them closed in the early days of the pandemic, dwindling supplies.

Although the Ever Given vessel returned to sailing on Monday, analysts predict that the effect of the jam, along with a shortage of containers, will be clearly felt by consumers far removed from the Egyptian sea lane.

A report on the Money Wise website lists products that could temporarily disappear from market shelves due to both factors. They are as follows:

The blockade of the Suez Canal has stalled some coffee shipments, specifically robusta coffee, which is used to make instant coffee, widely consumed in Latin America.

Suez is a major shipping route from Vietnam, the world’s largest producer of robusta coffee, so a shortage of products like Nescafe and beans could soon be felt in coffee shops and supermarkets.

One of the companies affected by the container crisis is the Brazilian company Suzano, the world’s largest producer of wood pulp, used to make toilet paper.

Its chief executive, Walter Schalka, told Bloomberg that the company shipped less product in March than expected and was forced to delay some shipments until April due to a lack of containers.

The prospect of a new toilet paper crisis is very daunting, but you better be prepared.

Furniture deliveries are also affected by problems in the shipping industry. The Suez closure delayed furniture shipments from Ikea, which is based in Sweden. “The blockade of the Suez Canal is an additional constraint to an already challenging and volatile situation for global supply chains caused by the pandemic,” the company said in a statement.

Michigan-based US company La-Z-Boy recently reported in an earnings call that customers will likely have to wait for their new sofas and chairs five to nine months after placing their orders.

Congestion in southern California ports, where many containers arrive from Asia, has been a problem for several months.

Wholesale club chain Costco recently blamed container shortages for problems sourcing cheese and cited problems at ports along the West Coast, from Seattle to California.

“Freight overseas has continued to be a problem in terms of container shortages and port delays,” Costco CFO Richard Galanti told analysts on a call in March. “This has caused time delays in certain categories.”

Galanti said Costco has also struggled to keep its giant stores stocked with furniture, sporting goods and garden equipment, in addition to other imported foods like seafood and olive oils.

What to do with this prospect?

