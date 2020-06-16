There are many products on the market to facilitate work and leave the car spotless.

Maintaining a good performance in the vehicle is essential for good driving, but you must also take care of the interior and exterior aesthetics of the car, a good appearance is always important and speaks highly of the person.

Having your car always clean can be an easy task if it is done constantly and you have the right tools and products to wash the vehicle. There are many products on the market to facilitate work and leave the car spotless.

It is advisable to assemble a cleaning kit for the car where you have everything you need and do not struggle when washing the car. That is why we have put together a series of products and tools that should not be missing in your car cleaning kit.

Wheel brush. This will help you clean the tires without struggling too much.

Vacuum cleaner. With it you can collect all the trash from the carpet, seat and rugs easily and simply.

Shampoo for cars. Using a special shampoo for cars is the best way to wash the car, being a specialized product, it does not contain agents that mistreat the vehicle’s paint.

Glove with sponge to carve the car. This type of glove helps us remove all dirt and does not leave scratches or hurts the car paint

Power washer. This tool will make the task of rinsing easier and more comfortable, since the pressurized water it throws will loosen the dirt from any corner of the car and remove the shampoo faster.

Microfiber cloth. This type of rags will help dry the car faster and without hurting the paint.

Wheel Cleaner. Due to its special shape, this soft brush can be inserted into the bottom of car wheels to remove dirt that is difficult to remove and without hurting your hands.

