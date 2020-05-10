WASHINGTON – After eight weeks of forced shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the top three American automakers, General Motors (GM), Ford and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), have decided to restart their production of vehicles in the United States and Canada. from May 18.

The resumption of vehicle assembly has become a real headache for the three manufacturers given the complexities of the supply chain, the integration of production in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and the different times in which the three countries in their management of the pandemic.

In addition, the three manufacturers have had to negotiate with the United Auto Workers (UAW) unions in the United States and Unifor in Canada, the timing and conditions of the restart of operations to satisfy the fears of their workers.

Meanwhile, the resumption of activity in the Mexican plants of these manufacturers is pending authorization from local authorities in light of the different moment in which the pandemic is in the Latin American country.

The resumption of production, albeit limited, by GM, Ford and FCA is a relief for the Administration of US President Donald Trump, after the abysmal unemployment figures that were released on Friday and that triggered unemployment in April 10.3 points percentage, until reaching a rate of 14.7%.

According to data from the United States Department of Labor, 20.5 million jobs were destroyed in April and the unemployment rate is the highest recorded since the Great Depression of 1930.

In Canada the situation is similar. Between March and April, three million jobs have disappeared in the country and last month, the unemployment rate shot up to 13%.

As the vehicle assembly restarts on May 18, GM plans to begin production this week at three plants, in New York and Ohio states and the Canadian province of Ontario, which manufacture components needed for assembly plants. .

GM, Ford and FCA will also resume activities this week at their parts distribution centers. Until now, these centers, necessary to meet the demands of dealers and repair shops, have been operating at half gas with paid volunteers. But starting this week, regular employees will return to their jobs.

GM has indicated that starting May 18, employees of 13 production plants for pickup trucks and SUVs, as well as engines and transmissions, in the United States, will return to their work centers. These facilities will initially operate with only one work shift.

Progressively, other GM factories will restart their activities with the new “normality” that will mean maintaining social distancing and the use of masks when possible, among other security measures to prevent the transmission and spread of COVID-19.

Ford, the second American manufacturer, has proposed a roadmap based on that of GM. Beginning May 11, the company’s parts distribution centers will reopen their doors in preparation for the restart of vehicle production beginning May 18.

Unlike GM, Ford has decided to reduce one work shift at all of its plants so that facilities that previously operated three shifts before COVID-19 will return to “normal” with two. And those who had two shifts have been reduced to one.

Ford has also indicated that the Flat Rock assembly plants in Michigan (USA) and the Oakville assembly plants in Ontario (Canada) will remain closed until May 25.

Meanwhile, FCA has indicated that its production plants in the United States will return to activity on May 18 and a day after those in Canada. Only the American plant in Belvidere, in the state of Illinois, will remain closed until June 1.

The three manufacturers have indicated that initially the resumption of production will focus on pickup trucks and SUV SUVs.

Not only because they are the most profitable products on the market right now, but also because despite the pandemic, truck sales have recovered after a sharp decline in March.

According to the latest figures released by J.D. Power last week, in the first week of May, pickup truck sales totaled 24,500 units, just 1% less than pre-COVID-19 pandemic figures.

