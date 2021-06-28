Production of the new Hyundai Santa Cruz starts in the United States

The commercial launch of the longed-for Hyundai santa cruz It is one of the most anticipated of the year. It is, not just because it’s a breath of fresh air in a segment full of rivals with tough, poorly aerodynamic fronts. Also because it is the first model of the South Korean firm to set foot in this part of the market. And seeing how dynamic it is and how badly the brands that operate are, we are not so surprised that they have thought so much about it.

With all Hyundai Santa Cruz official debut it took place in the month of April. Previously, the communication managers of the manufacturer carried out a small campaign of teasers. It was then that we knew that it would look very much like the last generation of the Tucson. Well, when a couple of months have passed since its presentation to the public, its manufacture begins in one of the most advanced centers of the brand …

The Hyundai Santa Cruz will be manufactured, exclusively for the US, in Montgomery (Alabama)

We refer to the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) plant. It is in Montgomery and, with its arrival, it shapes five different models: the Elantra and Sonata sedans together with the Tucson and Santa Fe SUVs. To adapt the factory they have had to execute several improvement and expansion works. Now, they have improved their ability to match their vehicle production with actual market demand and stay competitive.

According statements by José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America …

“Hyundai santa cruzWith its bold styling, it opens up entirely new segment territory, both for Hyundai and for the industry as a whole. The flexibility of the open box, along with the security of the closed cabin, meets the changing daily needs of your adventure-oriented buyers, while the powerful and efficient motors and excellent maneuverability ensure that it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments. Our clients will wonder how they managed before having one »

For the moment this Santa Cruz is limited to the American market. Those responsible for the firm have not said whether or not they plan to take it to other regions, such as Europe. Of course, your success should be more than guaranteed, more so because the only rival he will have, for now, on the market It is the recent Ford Maverick. It will be necessary to see if the public turns to him, although it should very badly be done so that it goes unnoticed in their eyes.

