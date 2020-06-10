Sony Pictures Imageworks chief animation officer Nick Kondo revealed via his Twitter account that production of the highly anticipated sequel to the Sony Pictures animated film, ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’ has officially begun. Initially scheduled for April 2022, the studio decided to delay this sequel until October 7, 2022, four years after the release of the original film that exceeded $ 350 million worldwide.

Sony Imageworks was also the studio that took over the animation for the first movie. His style was highly praised, mainly for that feeling that left an animation with a design similar to comics. The studio used over 170 animators to create ‘A New Universe’.

As we announced a few months ago, Sony Pictures Animation has hired Joaquim Dos Santos (‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’) to direct this sequel, which will feature a script by David Callaham, whose previous credits include ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ or ‘Shang-Chi. and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

Also previously Sony chief Amy Pascal revealed in an interview that the sequel will focus on the romance between two of its protagonists, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, as well as serving as a launch pad for more Spidey-centric characters.

“‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2’ will focus on the romance between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. It all originates from a thread from Phil Lord’s original script that ultimately did not fit within the first part. While the story will focus on Gwen Stacy, it will also introduce other characters such as Cindy Moon (Silk) or Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman). “

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’ introduced Miles Morales, a teenager from Brooklyn, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Man Universe, where more than one can wear the mask. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the creative minds behind ‘Meatballs Rain’, ‘The LEGO Movie’ and ‘Class Infiltrators’, brought together their extraordinary talents to bring us a new and different vision of the Spider-Man Universe, with a revolutionary visual style never seen before.