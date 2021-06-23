Production of Luis Miguel responds: The series to Martín Bello

Luis Miguel’s production responds: The series to Martín Bello | Instagram

Producer of “Luis Miguel: The series” responds to Martin Bello after accusation of blows on stage with Diego Boneta.

The Spanish actor Martín Bello, publicly denounced Diego Boneta for attacks during the recording of one of the scenes of “Luis Miguel: The Series“, the Netflix production responded that the actor would have been treated in a timely manner.

After more than a year of what happened, the production was informed that Mr. Bello had been seeking additional medical attention, there have been several attempts to request reimbursement for any recurring care, but Mr. Bello continues without responding to these initiatives.

Likewise, they reiterate, the health and well-being of all the actors is essential for what they refer, the actor who allegedly hurt Diego Boneta, received immediate attention.

The health and safety of our actors has always been our priority during the recreation of an ESSENTIAL scene from the series, Mr. Bello was assisted both in rehearsals and filming by an expert stunt coordinator.

Unfortunately, and despite having protections on his back and elbows, Mr. Bello was injured, received immediate medical attention and adequate follow-up afterwards.

It may interest you Could sue Diego Boneta actor of Luis Miguel: The Series

Until now, Martín Bello has not responded to these new arguments, however, in the middle of his past complaint, the interpreter of Luis Miguel’s “uncle Tito” indicated that he would proceed legally against the production so that they give him their respective compensation.

On the other hand, Diego Boneta, who plays Luis Miguel himself, has not spoken a word about it on the subject that directly involves him.

The actor shared in an interview for the program “Sale el Sol” that after noticing the bruises he had in some areas of his body, he immediately went to the makeup and hairdresser van and showed them the injuries.

Look what it has done to me, that I may have sequelae of limitation and mobility

Martín Bello pointed out that this “would not have happened if only the production had taken care of it a little more.”

Through the talk, Bello shared that the doctor they hired for the series recommended that he “go to the hospital and the expenses of the physiotherapy he underwent were covered by the production, but he had to return to Spain so they no longer wanted to be held responsible. “

I had to go to the doctor because I am very ill, I have a report explaining the injuries that may remain. They have been giving me aggressive treatment on my neck to heal my injuries, he added.

It may interest you This was won by Diego Boneta for acting Luis Miguel in the series

“Did the smoke rise?”

The interpreter points out that Diego Boneta’s attitude has changed a lot since his performance in the first season since at that stage he gave himself more to love, he even describes that the situation could have reached a good settlement after he suggested that invite him to dinner.

That night I couldn’t sleep from the pain. When this happened I told Diego to invite me to dinner and we could arrange it, but he was not capable of even that; what I asked for was tacos, I was not asking for something ostentatious.

On the other hand, the actor reiterated that he does not seek to obtain money with this controversy and greatly regrets the image that has been created about him.

My lawyer is watching it against everyone. But I am not looking for money, I have not been an ambitious person, all my colleagues know it. I have not been demanding at all and what is happening causes me a lot of sadness because they are creating an image of me that is not true …

It may interest you.This is what Adela Noriega’s fortune rises for telenovelas