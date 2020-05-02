Despite the fact that the 2020-2021 agricultural cycle is about to begin, the sale of fertilizers and agrochemicals has fallen sharply due to the economic crisis that Covid-19 has generated, a situation that puts the production of basic grains in trouble.

Mario Hanon, vice president of the Nicaraguan Association of Formulators and Distributors of Agrochemicals (Anifoda), pointed out that in the first quarter of 2020, the sale of fertilizers fell 8.5 percent and that of agrochemicals, two percent.

“We have already closed the first quarter of the year, which reflects that we are out of season. However, we see that the sale continued to fall. It was a slight drop in terms of sales of agrochemicals, but the volume of fertilizer fell 8.5 percent between January and March this year, and that drop is a rather worrying index. We are talking about 3,700 tons less that have been applied, ”explained Hanon.

According to Anifoda statistics, in 2018 when the socio-political crisis occurred, 18 thousand tons of fertilizers were no longer sold. Then in 2019, as a result of the implementation of the tax reform, another 10 thousand tons were no longer sold.

“Already this quarter we have 3,700 tons less, which to be a quarter of low sales is a considerable drop. While agriculture is resisting contraction, it is struggling, agriculture is one of the few things that the country has that can keep us economically active, “said Hanon.

The repeal of the tax reform is necessary

Anifoda believes that in this new context of crisis, the Daniel Ortega regime should repeal the tax reform, because otherwise food security could be affected.

“We are advocating that the taxes levied on agrochemicals and fertilizers be reversed at this time of crisis. What the developed countries are doing, they are giving money to the farmers affected by the pandemic so that they can plant, Nicaragua cannot do that because the budget has a large fiscal deficit, the government budget is limited, but if we can tell the government to save agriculture, helping it with its production costs, ”Hanon explained.

In fact, this week the Nicaraguan agricultural sector made an urgent call to the Daniel Ortega regime to implement measures to prevent the collapse of agricultural production, amid the scourge of the coronavirus.

“The new agricultural cycle 2020-2021 is about to begin and in the face of the current Covid-19 pandemic, it is urgent to guarantee optimal functioning in all the links that make up the country’s agri-food chain,” the statement said in a statement released by the Union of Agricultural Producers. from Nicaragua (Upanic).

The sector considered the implementation of three economic measures necessary, among which the repeal of the reform to the Tax Concertation Law stands out, which was implemented in March 2019 and considerably affected the country’s agricultural operations.

“Repeal the reforms to Law 822, the Tax Concertation Law, approved in 2019, to allow the recapitalization of many family businesses, encouraging the generation of jobs for thousands of families in rural areas who see their jobs threatened or already they have lost it ”, they argued.

The producers point out that after the tax reform, production costs rose, but have also been affected by the rise in fuels, the high cost of fertilizers, the lack of development in the productive infrastructure, the constant increases in the tariff and the decrease in financing from commercial banks and microfinance institutions due to the socio-political crisis that Nicaragua has been facing since 2018.

Another request from the sector is to create a regulation of financial relief in personal and business loans, with the national banks and microfinance institutions, “that allows to avoid default, accumulation of interest and penalization through the reclassification of clients. , which limits the ability of producers to obtain financing for this agricultural cycle ”.