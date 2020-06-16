Its assembly in Brazil has already begun

Its landing in Europe will take place in 2021

The Volkswagen Nivus 2021 Nivus 2021 has been presented with an image clearly influenced by that of the T-Cross, a model with which it shares a platform. Its arrival in Europe will take place in 2021. Its production for our continent will take place in Navarra.

The Volkswagen Nivus 2021 It is the new proposal of the German firm in what to Compact SUV refers, where it joins the current T-Roc and T-Cross. It is arranged on the platform MQB A0, from which the Volkswagen Polo also starts.

VOLKSWAGEN NIVUS 2021: OUTDOOR

The Volkswagen Nivus 2021 It is an SUV that is 4.26 meters long, 1.75 meters wide and 1.49 meters high. Its wheelbase is 2.56 meters.

The coupe-style bodywork it sports is its main distinguishing feature. Otherwise it is an SUV with similar features to those presented by the T-Cross. His bumpers are, however, more aggressive. Chrome elements stand out and its optics attract attention due to the C shape of its light signature. The grill is dark except for the central chrome bar, in the middle of which the brand logo appears.

The profile is marked by the drop in the ceiling, which is what gives the model personality. This is progressive from the B-pillar to the spoiler at the end, at which point the rear window appears. The waist line increases in height progressively to confer a more dynamic appearance. Roof bars add an adventurous touch.

The rear, meanwhile, gives a much more voluminous appearance than that of the T-Cross, although the distribution and shape of the elements is very similar.

Volkswagen has announced for the moment the presence of 17-inch wheels.

VOLKSWAGEN NIVUS 2021: INTERIOR

The interior of the Volkswagen Nivus 2021 Follow the line shown by the latest brand launches. As planned, the infotainment system debuts in this model Volkswagen Play, which is displayed on a screen 10.1 inches in size. It is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Volkswagen announces that the boot capacity of the Nivus is 415 liters.

VOLKSWAGEN NIVUS 2021: MECHANICAL

Volkswagen has only confirmed during the presentation that the Nivus 2021 It will be sold in South America with the 1.0 TSI gasoline engine with 115 horsepower. In countries that are legal you can use ethanol, allowing you to earn 11 horses.

In any case it is associated with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The European mechanical range is yet to be discovered.

VOLKSWAGEN NIVUS 2021: PRICE

The price of Volkswagen Nivus unknown at the moment. Yes, it is known that the first market it will reach will be the Brazilian one, the country where it will certainly be produced. At the end of the year it will be Argentina’s turn. Already in 2021 it will debut in other South American countries and in Europe. In our continent it will be manufactured in Navarra from 2021.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/16/2020 The Volkswagen Nivus will be manufactured in Navarra from 2021. 05/28/2020 Volkswagen officially presents the Nivus 2021. 04/16/2020 Volkswagen publishes the first information and images of the Nivus 2021.

