The agricultural sector is one of the pillars of the Dominican economy. Although in recent years it has not grown as rapidly as other sectors, during the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, this was one of the few that had a positive variation, registering growth of 5.0%.

Although agriculture has not escaped the impact of the crisis, companies have continued to operate because they carry out a priority activity: that of providing food to the population.

In this context in which the sector plays a relevant role, it is appropriate to know the panorama of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in agriculture.

How many are there Where are they located? What do they grow? Who administers them? The answers to these and other questions are found in the Bulletin Mipymes del Sector Agropecuario published by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM).

The document establishes that there are some 319,676 agricultural production units in the Dominican Republic. These are mainly distributed in San Juan, Monte Plata and San Cristóbal.

San Juan is the province with the largest number of agricultural MSMEs, with 25,908, which represents 8.1% of the total; this is followed by Monte Plata, with 20,401, for 6.4%; and San Cristóbal, with 20,048, for 6.3%.

These are followed by Santiago, La Vega, Azua, Duarte, Sánchez Ramírez, Puerto Plata, Hermanas Mirabal, Espaillat and Santo Domingo with the highest number. In all these provinces there are more than 10,000 agricultural MSMEs.

What do you do?

62.6% of agricultural MSMEs are exclusively dedicated to planting agricultural products, 20% to animal husbandry, 16.3% do both, and the remaining 1.1% are dedicated to planting forest or timber trees or flowers and ornamental plants.

Men lead in the sector

85% of the agricultural production units are administered by men and 15% by women.

What do they grow?

The three main crops of the Dominican Republic’s agricultural production units are cereals, fruits and nuts, and crops for drinks and spices. Others cultivate, to a lesser extent, tubers, legumes, vegetables, among others.

Livestock

As for MSMEs in the livestock subsector, 41.5% are dedicated to the breeding of large ruminants; 22.7% to poultry farming; 17.5% raise pigs or pigs and 11.3% fish and shrimp. The rest produce insects and other animals.

Little technology

The report states that the use of technology in agricultural MSMEs is very low. It indicates that the most widely used device is the cell phone and that the use of computers, internet and email is minimal.

Perhaps this is because the owners of the companies are older people, since the average age is 51.7 years.

These data collected in the MSMEs Bulletin of the Agricultural Sector are based on the Results Report of the National Agricultural Precensus 2015 prepared by the National Statistics Office (ONE), so it is possible that since then to date they have varied.