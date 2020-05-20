By Sebastian Quiroz

05/20/2020 12:13 pm

Despite all the delays and cancellations that have plagued 2020, My Hero Academia He has no plans to join this group, and it has been revealed that the production of the fifth season of the anime has started, something that will undoubtedly delight all fans of Kōhei Horikoshi and his work.

This information was revealed by the sound director of the series, Masafumi Mima, who decided to cheer up the fans a little with a small message and an image where it reveals the beginning in the production of the fifth season of the anime. This was the message he issued:

“Here are a few actors rehearsing their script for a recording job while cooperating with coronavirus countermeasures. One of them said something valuable to me… If this is the case, we can continue working together! ”

ア フ レ コ 作業 の マ ニ ュ ア ル （コ ロ ナ 対 策） を 読 み 、 協力 し て 下 さ っ た 役 者 さ ん。

抜 き （ひ と り 録音） で は 無 く 、 「こ れ な ら 掛 け 合 い で 作品 が 出来 ま す！ い 言葉 を 頂 い た。

ヒ ー ロ ー 作品 だ け に 、 気 持 ち も ヒ ー ロ ー だ ♫

し か し 、 無理 は 出来 な い 、 さ せ ら れ な い！

焦 ら ず に！ だ。

「安全 第一」 の ultra〜！ pic.twitter.com/raA5Iwnxix – 音響 監督 三 間 雅 文 (@ Sunma47) May 16, 2020

Do not worry, the production has taken the necessary measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19. In this way, they have transformed the recording studio into a space that has the necessary healthy distance.

At the moment it is unknown when the fifth season of the My Hero Academia anime will be available, but considering the current situation, Production is likely to end until the end of this year or the beginning of the next. On related topics, this is how Kōhei Horikoshi reacted to the announcement of a new season. Similarly, here you can check the concert of class 1-A.

Via: Masafumi Mima

