May 13, 2020 | 5:00 am

The report that Petróleos Mexicanos submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed a modest 2.4% rise in the average cost of production per barrel of crude. In one of the most critical moments for the sector, this lack of efficiency could have an even greater impact on the state company and place it in a more complicated position than that of the competition.

The question of production costs is difficult to answer because in Mexico there is no transparency that exists in other markets, explained David Maravilla, lead analyst at Horizon Client Access.

“It is not clear what the costs per Pemex well are, and in fact it is a number that the consultants estimate because the information is not public,” he said.

This lack of transparency makes it difficult to follow up on the cost-benefit considerations that the company and the Mexican government take into account when deciding on a national strategy or increasing production volume goals.

According to form 20-F that the Mexican company filed with the SEC, the average cost per barrel went from $ 13.73 per barrel in 2018 to $ 14.06 per barrel in 2019. This increase is even more serious if we take into account that the price Average sales per barrel of crude oil went from $ 66.13 to $ 57.13, a decrease of almost 14%.

The report surprises analysts more. For example, one of the fields, Akal, whose cost would have dropped more than 50% from $ 38.94 to 17.27. “It is not that Akal has a large production, but it is striking that it has lowered its costs, and we do not know how they did it,” said Rosanety Barrios, energy analyst.

Barrios also considered that Pemex’s numbers are optimistic and calculated that the cost per barrel is closer to $ 18 than the figure reported in the form. However, the analyst explained that the company must have a justification for the numbers it provided, because lying to the SEC could have serious consequences.

Analysts had warned that Pemex’s production goals and especially the strategy of incorporating mature fields as “priority” could have a negative impact on average costs. However, Maravilla warned that the incorporation of these has been so slow that their impact may not have been reflected in this report.

“The incorporation is very delayed. In fact, the CNH reports mention a minimum progress, less than 5%, because there have been bureaucratic problems and it is not easy to move forward with the implementation of the drilling plans, “said the expert.

Maravilla also did not venture to ensure that the priority fields will have an impact on the average costs of 2020 or 2021; It considered that Pemex may not be able to develop them, due to the difficulties it faced last year and the current market conditions.

Barrios also pointed out that the data contained in 20-F should be analyzed together with what happened last quarter, given the impact this had.